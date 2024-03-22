TCS Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3985.4 and closed at ₹3970.45. The stock had a high of ₹4008.45 and a low of ₹3948.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,437,846.07 crore. The 52-week high for TCS was ₹4254.45 and the low was ₹3056.14. On the BSE, the trading volume was 64,927 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
