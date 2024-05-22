Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

25 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 3821.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3831.8 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS opened at 3844.95 and closed at 3850 on the last day. The highest price reached was 3844.95, while the lowest was 3810.1. The market cap stood at 1382706.42 cr. The 52-week high and low were 4254.45 and 3141.65 respectively. BSE volume for the day was 90317 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:35:14 PM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 3837.1 and 3826.65 in the previous hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 3826.65 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 3837.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13840.2Support 13825.2
Resistance 23847.6Support 23817.6
Resistance 33855.2Support 33810.2
22 May 2024, 01:00:46 PM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consultancy Services stock's price ranged between 3816 and 3841.45 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:45:02 PM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -22.80% lower than yesterday

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The volume of TCS traded by 12 AM is down by 22.80% compared to yesterday, with the price at 3829.9, a decrease of 0.22%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price increase with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price decrease with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 12:36:36 PM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 3838.1 and 3820.45 in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 3820.45 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3838.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13837.1Support 13826.65
Resistance 23843.2Support 23822.3
Resistance 33847.55Support 33816.2
22 May 2024, 12:22:49 PM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3873.31
10 Days3912.02
20 Days3883.64
50 Days3950.81
100 Days3935.64
300 Days3704.07
22 May 2024, 12:22:14 PM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends

TCS Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

22 May 2024, 12:16:33 PM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS trading at ₹3831.8, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹3821.65

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS share price is at 3831.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3805.25 and 3839.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3805.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3839.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:53:18 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -8.23% lower than yesterday

TCS Share Price Today Live: The volume of TCS traded up to 11 AM is 8.23% lower than yesterday's volume. The price of TCS is currently trading at 3831.55, a decrease of 0.26% compared to the previous day. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 11:35:50 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS reached a peak of 3833.65 and a low of 3816.0 during the previous trading hour. The stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 3833.13 (Resistance level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13838.1Support 13820.45
Resistance 23844.7Support 23809.4
Resistance 33855.75Support 33802.8
22 May 2024, 11:23:03 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS trading at ₹3828.7, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹3821.65

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS share price is at 3828.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3805.25 and 3839.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3805.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3839.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:10:02 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

TCS Share Price Today Live: Today, TCS's stock price rose by 0.24% to reach 3830.85, mirroring the positive trend seen in its peer companies like Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced gains of 0.19% and 0.14% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3830.859.20.244254.453141.651386035.06
Infosys1450.015.81.11731.01262.3600292.84
HCL Technologies1345.152.90.221696.51087.75365028.66
LTI Mindtree4750.022.20.476442.654565.0140677.6
Tech Mahindra1326.653.050.231416.01060.2117085.64
22 May 2024, 11:07:51 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 12.4% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191914
    Hold10101012
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell2222
22 May 2024, 10:54:31 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -24.76% lower than yesterday

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The volume of TCS traded until 10 AM is 24.76% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 3829.5, a decrease of 0.21%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:34:42 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS touched a high of 3836.7 & a low of 3816.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13833.13Support 13812.83
Resistance 23845.07Support 23804.47
Resistance 33853.43Support 33792.53
22 May 2024, 10:13:50 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:59:07 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Today, TCS's stock price has increased by 0.28% to reach 3832.5, in line with the growth of its industry counterparts like Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. Similarly, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are experiencing slight fluctuations of -0.11% and 0.18%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3832.510.850.284254.453141.651386632.04
Infosys1449.0514.851.041731.01262.3599899.55
HCL Technologies1346.94.650.351696.51087.75365503.55
LTI Mindtree4758.0530.250.646442.654565.0140916.01
Tech Mahindra1325.01.40.111416.01060.2116940.01
22 May 2024, 09:35:18 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹3834.05, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹3821.65

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at 3834.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3805.25 and 3839.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3805.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3839.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:17:49 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Today Live: The TCS share price has increased by 0.13% and is currently trading at 3826.65. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 16.35%, reaching 3826.65. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.08%
3 Months-6.37%
6 Months9.34%
YTD1.17%
1 Year16.35%
22 May 2024, 08:47:44 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13840.22Support 13805.52
Resistance 23859.83Support 23790.43
Resistance 33874.92Support 33770.82
22 May 2024, 08:36:42 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 12.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191914
    Hold10101012
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell2222
22 May 2024, 08:18:16 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1998 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1873 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1908 k & BSE volume was 90 k.

22 May 2024, 08:06:58 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3850 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3844.95 & 3810.1 yesterday to end at 3850. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

