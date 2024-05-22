TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS opened at ₹3844.95 and closed at ₹3850 on the last day. The highest price reached was ₹3844.95, while the lowest was ₹3810.1. The market cap stood at ₹1382706.42 cr. The 52-week high and low were ₹4254.45 and ₹3141.65 respectively. BSE volume for the day was 90317 shares traded.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 3837.1 and 3826.65 in the previous hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 3826.65 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 3837.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3840.2
|Support 1
|3825.2
|Resistance 2
|3847.6
|Support 2
|3817.6
|Resistance 3
|3855.2
|Support 3
|3810.2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consultancy Services stock's price ranged between ₹3816 and ₹3841.45 on the current day.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -22.80% lower than yesterday
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The volume of TCS traded by 12 AM is down by 22.80% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹3829.9, a decrease of 0.22%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price increase with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price decrease with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 3838.1 and 3820.45 in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 3820.45 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3838.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3837.1
|Support 1
|3826.65
|Resistance 2
|3843.2
|Support 2
|3822.3
|Resistance 3
|3847.55
|Support 3
|3816.2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|3873.31
|10 Days
|3912.02
|20 Days
|3883.64
|50 Days
|3950.81
|100 Days
|3935.64
|300 Days
|3704.07
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends
TCS Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS trading at ₹3831.8, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹3821.65
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS share price is at ₹3831.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3805.25 and ₹3839.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3805.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3839.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -8.23% lower than yesterday
TCS Share Price Today Live: The volume of TCS traded up to 11 AM is 8.23% lower than yesterday's volume. The price of TCS is currently trading at ₹3831.55, a decrease of 0.26% compared to the previous day. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a further decline in prices.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS reached a peak of 3833.65 and a low of 3816.0 during the previous trading hour. The stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 3833.13 (Resistance level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3838.1
|Support 1
|3820.45
|Resistance 2
|3844.7
|Support 2
|3809.4
|Resistance 3
|3855.75
|Support 3
|3802.8
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS trading at ₹3828.7, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹3821.65
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS share price is at ₹3828.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3805.25 and ₹3839.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3805.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3839.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
TCS Share Price Today Live: Today, TCS's stock price rose by 0.24% to reach ₹3830.85, mirroring the positive trend seen in its peer companies like Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced gains of 0.19% and 0.14% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3830.85
|9.2
|0.24
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1386035.06
|Infosys
|1450.0
|15.8
|1.1
|1731.0
|1262.3
|600292.84
|HCL Technologies
|1345.15
|2.9
|0.22
|1696.5
|1087.75
|365028.66
|LTI Mindtree
|4750.0
|22.2
|0.47
|6442.65
|4565.0
|140677.6
|Tech Mahindra
|1326.65
|3.05
|0.23
|1416.0
|1060.2
|117085.64
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 12.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|14
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -24.76% lower than yesterday
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The volume of TCS traded until 10 AM is 24.76% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹3829.5, a decrease of 0.21%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS touched a high of 3836.7 & a low of 3816.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3833.13
|Support 1
|3812.83
|Resistance 2
|3845.07
|Support 2
|3804.47
|Resistance 3
|3853.43
|Support 3
|3792.53
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Today, TCS's stock price has increased by 0.28% to reach ₹3832.5, in line with the growth of its industry counterparts like Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. Similarly, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are experiencing slight fluctuations of -0.11% and 0.18%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3832.5
|10.85
|0.28
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1386632.04
|Infosys
|1449.05
|14.85
|1.04
|1731.0
|1262.3
|599899.55
|HCL Technologies
|1346.9
|4.65
|0.35
|1696.5
|1087.75
|365503.55
|LTI Mindtree
|4758.05
|30.25
|0.64
|6442.65
|4565.0
|140916.01
|Tech Mahindra
|1325.0
|1.4
|0.11
|1416.0
|1060.2
|116940.01
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹3834.05, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹3821.65
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at ₹3834.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3805.25 and ₹3839.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3805.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3839.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
TCS Share Price Today Live: The TCS share price has increased by 0.13% and is currently trading at ₹3826.65. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 16.35%, reaching ₹3826.65. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.08%
|3 Months
|-6.37%
|6 Months
|9.34%
|YTD
|1.17%
|1 Year
|16.35%
TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3840.22
|Support 1
|3805.52
|Resistance 2
|3859.83
|Support 2
|3790.43
|Resistance 3
|3874.92
|Support 3
|3770.82
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1998 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1873 k
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1908 k & BSE volume was 90 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3850 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3844.95 & ₹3810.1 yesterday to end at ₹3850. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
