TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Sees Positive Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 23 Apr 2024, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 3827.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3865.45 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3828.6 and closed at 3827.45. The stock's high for the day was 3879.35, and the low was 3815.5. TCS has a market capitalization of 1398553.64 crore, with a 52-week high of 4254.45 and a 52-week low of 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 51988 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3865.45, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹3827.45

TCS stock is currently priced at 3865.45 with a 0.99% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 38. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

23 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3827.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume was 51988 shares and the closing price was 3827.45.

