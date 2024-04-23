TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Sees Positive Gains in Today's Trading

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3828.6 and closed at ₹3827.45. The stock's high for the day was ₹3879.35, and the low was ₹3815.5. TCS has a market capitalization of ₹1398553.64 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4254.45 and a 52-week low of ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 51988 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS stock is currently priced at ₹3865.45 with a 0.99% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 38. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume was 51988 shares and the closing price was ₹3827.45.
