TCS Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4310.1 and closed at ₹4271.5, experiencing a high of ₹4381.95 and a low of ₹4152.95. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹1,508,851 crore. Over the past year, TCS reached a 52-week high of ₹4585.9 and a low of ₹3593.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 125,781 shares for TCS on that day.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4308.75
|Support 1
|4084.8
|Resistance 2
|4457.35
|Support 2
|4009.45
|Resistance 3
|4532.7
|Support 3
|3860.85
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4535.0, 8.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|19
|19
|20
|20
|Hold
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 55 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4381.95 & ₹4152.95 yesterday to end at ₹4168.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.