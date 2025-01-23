TCS Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4062.05 and closed at ₹4034.35, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹4163 and a low of ₹4051.35 during the day. TCS has a market capitalization of ₹15,038.94 crore and has seen a 52-week high of ₹4513.98 and a low of ₹3536.94. The BSE volume for the day was 62,430 shares traded.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 62 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4163 & ₹4051.35 yesterday to end at ₹4154. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend