TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Price Slides in Trading Today

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹4295.05 and closed at ₹4302.75. The stock reached a high of ₹4318 and a low of ₹4265. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,550,784.67 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹4360.25 and the 52-week low was at ₹3297.72. The BSE volume for TCS was 90087 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at ₹4273.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4261.58 and ₹4316.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4261.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4316.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The TCS share price has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at ₹4298.95. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 27.88% to reach ₹4298.95. In comparison, the Nifty has risen by 24.59% to 24509.25 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.47%
|3 Months
|1.49%
|6 Months
|11.05%
|YTD
|13.54%
|1 Year
|27.88%
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4316.53
|Support 1
|4261.58
|Resistance 2
|4345.72
|Support 2
|4235.82
|Resistance 3
|4371.48
|Support 3
|4206.63
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4400.0, 2.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|19
|19
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1896 k & BSE volume was 90 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4318 & ₹4265 yesterday to end at ₹4286.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend