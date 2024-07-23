Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Price Slides in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 23 Jul 2024, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 4286.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4273.4 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 4295.05 and closed at 4302.75. The stock reached a high of 4318 and a low of 4265. The market capitalization stood at 1,550,784.67 crore. The 52-week high was at 4360.25 and the 52-week low was at 3297.72. The BSE volume for TCS was 90087 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:31 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4273.4, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹4286.2

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at 4273.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4261.58 and 4316.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4261.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4316.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Today Live: The TCS share price has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at 4298.95. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 27.88% to reach 4298.95. In comparison, the Nifty has risen by 24.59% to 24509.25 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.47%
3 Months1.49%
6 Months11.05%
YTD13.54%
1 Year27.88%
23 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14316.53Support 14261.58
Resistance 24345.72Support 24235.82
Resistance 34371.48Support 34206.63
23 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4400.0, 2.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3165.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6655
    Buy20201919
    Hold10101010
    Sell5577
    Strong Sell2222
23 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1986 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3452 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1896 k & BSE volume was 90 k.

23 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4302.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4318 & 4265 yesterday to end at 4286.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

