LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 23 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 3831.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3848.2 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at 3840 and closed at 3821.65. The stock reached a high of 3841.45 and a low of 3816. The market capitalization stood at 1386215.96 crore. The 52-week high for TCS was at 4254.45 and the 52-week low was at 3141.65. The BSE volume for TCS was 88374 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:36:02 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹3848.2, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹3831.35

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of TCS has surpassed the first resistance of 3842.52 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 3853.73. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 3853.73 then there can be further positive price movement.

23 May 2024, 09:18:45 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Today Live: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.07% today, reaching 3833.85. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 16.76%, also reaching 3833.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.39% to 22597.80 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.25%
3 Months-6.06%
6 Months9.05%
YTD1.49%
1 Year16.76%
23 May 2024, 08:46:08 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13842.52Support 13818.82
Resistance 23853.73Support 23806.33
Resistance 33866.22Support 33795.12
23 May 2024, 08:31:09 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 12.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191914
    Hold10101012
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell2222
23 May 2024, 08:15:52 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1998 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1873 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1908 k & BSE volume was 90 k.

23 May 2024, 08:04:02 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3821.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3841.45 & 3816 yesterday to end at 3821.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

