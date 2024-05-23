TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3840 and closed at ₹3821.65. The stock reached a high of ₹3841.45 and a low of ₹3816. The market capitalization stood at ₹1386215.96 crore. The 52-week high for TCS was at ₹4254.45 and the 52-week low was at ₹3141.65. The BSE volume for TCS was 88374 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of TCS has surpassed the first resistance of ₹3842.52 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹3853.73. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹3853.73 then there can be further positive price movement.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.07% today, reaching ₹3833.85. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 16.76%, also reaching ₹3833.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.39% to 22597.80 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.25%
|3 Months
|-6.06%
|6 Months
|9.05%
|YTD
|1.49%
|1 Year
|16.76%
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3842.52
|Support 1
|3818.82
|Resistance 2
|3853.73
|Support 2
|3806.33
|Resistance 3
|3866.22
|Support 3
|3795.12
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 12.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|14
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1908 k & BSE volume was 90 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3841.45 & ₹3816 yesterday to end at ₹3821.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.