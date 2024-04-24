Active Stocks
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars in Positive Trading Trend

5 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 24 Apr 2024, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 3874.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3882.5 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3880 and closed at 3865.45. The high for the day was 3894.9, and the low was 3861.4. The market capitalization was 1,401,719.47 crore, with a 52-week high of 4254.45 and a 52-week low of 3112.18. The BSE volume for the day was 61,696 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:40:01 AM IST

TCS share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.19%; Futures open interest increased by 0.79%

An increase in futures price and open interest in TCS indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to consider holding onto their long positions.

24 Apr 2024, 09:32:21 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3882.5, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹3874.2

TCS share price is at 3882.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3858.73 and 3893.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3858.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3893.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Apr 2024, 09:15:49 AM IST

TCS share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of TCS has increased by 0.56% and is currently trading at 3896.00. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 22.61% to reach 3896.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.06% to reach 22368.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.69%
3 Months-4.16%
6 Months14.15%
YTD2.62%
1 Year22.61%
24 Apr 2024, 08:47:45 AM IST

TCS share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13893.13Support 13858.73
Resistance 23911.27Support 23842.47
Resistance 33927.53Support 33824.33
24 Apr 2024, 08:30:37 AM IST

TCS share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy5544
Buy19191612
Hold10101014
Sell7767
Strong Sell2232
24 Apr 2024, 08:17:41 AM IST

TCS share price Today : TCS volume yesterday was 1780871 as compared to the 20 day avg of 3109637

The trading volume yesterday was 42.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1728.00 k & BSE volume was 51.00 k.

24 Apr 2024, 08:00:46 AM IST

TCS share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 3894.9 & 3861.4 yesterday to end at 3865.45. The technical trend suggests that the stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

