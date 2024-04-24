TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars in Positive Trading Trend

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3880 and closed at ₹3865.45. The high for the day was ₹3894.9, and the low was ₹3861.4. The market capitalization was ₹1,401,719.47 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4254.45 and a 52-week low of ₹3112.18. The BSE volume for the day was 61,696 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
An increase in futures price and open interest in TCS indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to consider holding onto their long positions.
TCS share price is at ₹3882.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3858.73 and ₹3893.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3858.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3893.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of TCS has increased by 0.56% and is currently trading at ₹3896.00. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 22.61% to reach ₹3896.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.06% to reach 22368.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.69%
|3 Months
|-4.16%
|6 Months
|14.15%
|YTD
|2.62%
|1 Year
|22.61%
The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3893.13
|Support 1
|3858.73
|Resistance 2
|3911.27
|Support 2
|3842.47
|Resistance 3
|3927.53
|Support 3
|3824.33
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|16
|12
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|14
|Sell
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 42.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1728.00 k & BSE volume was 51.00 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹3894.9 & ₹3861.4 yesterday to end at ₹3865.45. The technical trend suggests that the stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!