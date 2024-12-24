TCS Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4199 and closed at ₹4168.05, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹4215.35 and a low of ₹4115. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹15,088.51 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, TCS recorded a high of ₹4585.90 and a low of ₹3593.30. The BSE volume for the day was 59,196 shares traded.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4212.47
|Support 1
|4110.37
|Resistance 2
|4265.78
|Support 2
|4061.58
|Resistance 3
|4314.57
|Support 3
|4008.27
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4535.0, 9.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|19
|19
|20
|21
|Hold
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 59 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4215.35 & ₹4115 yesterday to end at ₹4156.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.