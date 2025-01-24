Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2025, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 4154 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4143 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4154.05 and closed at the same price, indicating stability. The stock reached a high of 4190.95 and a low of 4141.80. With a market capitalization of 14,99,860 crore, TCS continues to show strength in the market. Its 52-week high stands at 4513.98, while the low is at 3536.94. The BSE volume recorded was 20,614 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14177.55Support 14126.25
Resistance 24210.1Support 24107.5
Resistance 34228.85Support 34074.95
24 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4548.0, 9.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3415.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5620.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8865
    Buy20201921
    Hold991111
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2222
24 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 1843 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2411 k

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1822 k & BSE volume was 20 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4154 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4190.95 & 4141.8 yesterday to end at 4143. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

