TCS Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 24 Jun 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 3786.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3808.95 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS opened at 3848.95 and closed at 3786.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 3877.1, and the low was 3797.3. The market capitalization stood at 1378111.45 crore. The 52-week high and low were 4254.45 and 3157.82, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 345408 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Today Live: The share price of TCS has dropped by -0.02% and is currently trading at 3808.00. Over the past year, TCS shares have seen a price increase of 18.22% to 3808.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.91% to 23501.10 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.74%
3 Months-8.09%
6 Months0.12%
YTD0.92%
1 Year18.22%
24 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13856.15Support 13777.1
Resistance 23906.5Support 23748.4
Resistance 33935.2Support 33698.05
24 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 12.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191916
    Hold10101010
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell2223
24 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3180 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 345 k.

24 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3786.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3877.1 & 3797.3 yesterday to end at 3786.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

