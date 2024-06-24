TCS Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS opened at ₹3848.95 and closed at ₹3786.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹3877.1, and the low was ₹3797.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹1378111.45 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹4254.45 and ₹3157.82, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 345408 shares.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The share price of TCS has dropped by -0.02% and is currently trading at ₹3808.00. Over the past year, TCS shares have seen a price increase of 18.22% to ₹3808.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.91% to 23501.10 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.74%
|3 Months
|-8.09%
|6 Months
|0.12%
|YTD
|0.92%
|1 Year
|18.22%
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3856.15
|Support 1
|3777.1
|Resistance 2
|3906.5
|Support 2
|3748.4
|Resistance 3
|3935.2
|Support 3
|3698.05
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 12.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|16
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 345 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3877.1 & ₹3797.3 yesterday to end at ₹3786.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.