TCS Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : The last day of TCS saw the open price at ₹3835.8, closing at ₹3831.35. The stock reached a high of ₹3904.75 and a low of ₹3827.7. TCS market capitalization stood at ₹1408810.92 cr. The 52-week high was at ₹4254.45 and the low at ₹3141.65. On the BSE, the trading volume was 39379 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3926.13
|Support 1
|3850.48
|Resistance 2
|3951.47
|Support 2
|3800.17
|Resistance 3
|4001.78
|Support 3
|3774.83
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 10.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|14
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 39 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3904.75 & ₹3827.7 yesterday to end at ₹3831.35. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend