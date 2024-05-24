Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 24 May 2024, by 1.63 %. The stock closed at 3831.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3893.8 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : The last day of TCS saw the open price at 3835.8, closing at 3831.35. The stock reached a high of 3904.75 and a low of 3827.7. TCS market capitalization stood at 1408810.92 cr. The 52-week high was at 4254.45 and the low at 3141.65. On the BSE, the trading volume was 39379 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13926.13Support 13850.48
Resistance 23951.47Support 23800.17
Resistance 34001.78Support 33774.83
24 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 10.43% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191914
    Hold10101012
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell2222
24 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1888 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 39 k.

24 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3831.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3904.75 & 3827.7 yesterday to end at 3831.35. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

