TCS Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 25 Apr 2024, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 3874.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3831.25 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3890, reached a high of 3896, and a low of 3824.15 before closing at 3874.2. The market capitalization was 1386179.78 crore. The 52-week high was 4254.45, and the 52-week low was 3112.18. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 38530.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Apr 2024, 08:46 AM IST TCS share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13880.08Support 13806.53
Resistance 23925.82Support 23778.72
Resistance 33953.63Support 33732.98
25 Apr 2024, 08:31 AM IST TCS share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 12.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5544
    Buy19191612
    Hold10101014
    Sell7767
    Strong Sell2232
25 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST TCS share price Today : TCS volume yesterday was 1355 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3036 k

The trading volume yesterday was 55.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1317 k & BSE volume was 38 k.

25 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3874.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 3896 & 3824.15 yesterday to end at 3874.2.the stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

