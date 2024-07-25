TCS Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹4281.05, with the highest price reaching ₹4339 and the lowest at ₹4277.25. The closing price was ₹4302.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,558,020.85 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹4360.25 and a low of ₹3297.72. The BSE volume for TCS was 112,849 shares traded.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4339.7
|Support 1
|4268.7
|Resistance 2
|4374.9
|Support 2
|4232.9
|Resistance 3
|4410.7
|Support 3
|4197.7
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4400.0, 2.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|19
|19
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1809 k & BSE volume was 112 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4339 & ₹4277.25 yesterday to end at ₹4306.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend