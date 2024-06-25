Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

TCS Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 25 Jun 2024, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 3808.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3817.5 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3810.75 and closed at 3808.95. The stock reached a high of 3856 and a low of 3798. The market capitalization of TCS was 1381204.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4254.45 and the 52-week low was 3157.82. The BSE trading volume for TCS was 31624 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1733 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3095 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1702 k & BSE volume was 31 k.

25 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3808.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3856 & 3798 yesterday to end at 3808.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.