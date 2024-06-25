TCS Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3810.75 and closed at ₹3808.95. The stock reached a high of ₹3856 and a low of ₹3798. The market capitalization of TCS was ₹1381204.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹4254.45 and the 52-week low was ₹3157.82. The BSE trading volume for TCS was 31624 shares.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1702 k & BSE volume was 31 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3856 & ₹3798 yesterday to end at ₹3808.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.