TCS Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 26 Apr 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 3831.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3851.85 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 3814.2 and closed at 3831.25. The high for the day was 3872 and the low was 3807.8. TCS has a market capitalization of 1,393,633.04 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4254.45 and 3112.18 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 86,420 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Apr 2024, 09:17 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of TCS has increased by 0.41% and is currently trading at 3867.65. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 21.01%, reaching 3867.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.25%
3 Months-3.85%
6 Months15.98%
YTD2.02%
1 Year21.01%
26 Apr 2024, 08:46 AM IST TCS share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13879.2Support 13816.55
Resistance 23907.75Support 23782.45
Resistance 33941.85Support 33753.9
26 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST TCS share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 11.63% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5544
    Buy19191612
    Hold10101014
    Sell7767
    Strong Sell2232
26 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST TCS share price Today : TCS volume yesterday was 1355 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3036 k

The trading volume yesterday was 55.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1317 k & BSE volume was 38 k.

26 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3831.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 3872 & 3807.8 yesterday to end at 3831.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

