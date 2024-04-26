TCS Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3814.2 and closed at ₹3831.25. The high for the day was ₹3872 and the low was ₹3807.8. TCS has a market capitalization of ₹1,393,633.04 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹4254.45 and ₹3112.18 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 86,420 shares traded.
The share price of TCS has increased by 0.41% and is currently trading at ₹3867.65. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 21.01%, reaching ₹3867.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.25%
|3 Months
|-3.85%
|6 Months
|15.98%
|YTD
|2.02%
|1 Year
|21.01%
The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3879.2
|Support 1
|3816.55
|Resistance 2
|3907.75
|Support 2
|3782.45
|Resistance 3
|3941.85
|Support 3
|3753.9
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 11.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|16
|12
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|14
|Sell
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 55.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1317 k & BSE volume was 38 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹3872 & ₹3807.8 yesterday to end at ₹3831.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
