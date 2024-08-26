Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Sees Positive Gains in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Sees Positive Gains in Today's Trading

4 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2024, 01:35 PM IST
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 4464 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4514.05 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4480.3 and closed at 4464. The stock reached a high of 4529.95 and a low of 4480.3. The market capitalization stood at 1635357.47 crore. TCS's 52-week high is 4564.75, while its 52-week low is 3297.72. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 7445 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:35:30 PM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 4524.58 and 4507.83 levels over the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 4507.83 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 4524.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14522.8Support 14510.2
Resistance 24530.6Support 24505.4
Resistance 34535.4Support 34497.6
26 Aug 2024, 01:10:01 PM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.1%; Futures open interest increased by 574.49%

TCS Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price along with higher open interest in TCS indicates that it might experience positive price movement in the upcoming days, so traders may consider holding their long positions.

26 Aug 2024, 01:01:52 PM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

TCS Share Price Today Live: Tata Consultancy Services' stock experienced a low of 4480.3 and reached a high of 4551 today.

26 Aug 2024, 12:50:03 PM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -43.12% lower than yesterday

TCS Share Price Today Live: By 12 PM, TCS's trading volume was 43.12% lower compared to the previous day, while the stock price was at 4518, down by 1.21%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume typically suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:35:44 PM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock price moved between 4536.0 and 4508.85 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies, buying near the hourly support of 4508.85 and selling near the hourly resistance of 4536.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14524.58Support 14507.83
Resistance 24535.17Support 24501.67
Resistance 34541.33Support 34491.08
26 Aug 2024, 12:22:44 PM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days4505.51
10 Days4385.69
20 Days4337.52
50 Days4140.12
100 Days4005.95
300 Days3895.20
26 Aug 2024, 12:22:40 PM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends

TCS Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:12:18 PM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4514.05, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹4464

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of TCS has surpassed the first resistance of 4494.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4525.58. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 4525.58 then there can be further positive price movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:45:45 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -47.38% lower than yesterday

TCS Share Price Live Updates: By 11 AM, the trading volume for TCS was 47.38% lower compared to the previous day, with the stock price at 4519, down by 1.23%. Volume traded, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:43:03 AM IST

TCS IPO: Tata Consultancy Services turn ₹5,950 of allottees into ₹1.27 lakh in 20 years of share listing

TCS shares listed in the Indian stock market on 25th August 2004

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tcs-ipo-tata-consultancy-services-turn-rs-5-950-of-allottees-into-rs-1-27-lakh-in-20-years-of-share-listing-11724651382823.html

26 Aug 2024, 11:35:42 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 4557.12 and 4512.97 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 4512.97 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 4557.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14536.0Support 14508.85
Resistance 24550.55Support 24496.25
Resistance 34563.15Support 34481.7
26 Aug 2024, 11:20:04 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS trading at ₹4519, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹4464

TCS Share Price Today Live: The current market price of TCS has surpassed the first resistance of 4494.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4525.58. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 4525.58 then there can be further positive price movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:14:18 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS's share price has increased by 1.22% today, trading at 4518.3, in line with its peers. Companies like Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are also experiencing gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.63% and 0.67%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services4518.354.31.224564.753297.721634760.48
Infosys1881.419.051.021903.01344.41778890.31
HCL Technologies1678.114.90.91696.51139.4455380.14
LTI Mindtree5727.080.151.426442.654518.35169612.76
Tech Mahindra1620.020.651.291634.251089.0142975.72
26 Aug 2024, 11:02:40 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4400.0, 2.63% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3165.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5740.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy20202019
    Hold10101010
    Sell5557
    Strong Sell2222
26 Aug 2024, 10:46:24 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -57.81% lower than yesterday

TCS Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, TCS's trading volume is 57.81% lower than it was yesterday, with the stock price at 4522.75, down by 1.32%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator to analyze trends alongside price. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:27:04 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4464 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4529.95 & 4480.3 yesterday to end at 4519.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

