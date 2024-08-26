TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Sees Positive Gains in Today's Trading

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4480.3 and closed at ₹4464. The stock reached a high of ₹4529.95 and a low of ₹4480.3. The market capitalization stood at 1635357.47 crore. TCS's 52-week high is ₹4564.75, while its 52-week low is ₹3297.72. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 7445 shares.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 4524.58 and 4507.83 levels over the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 4507.83 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 4524.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4522.8
|Support 1
|4510.2
|Resistance 2
|4530.6
|Support 2
|4505.4
|Resistance 3
|4535.4
|Support 3
|4497.6
TCS Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.1%; Futures open interest increased by 574.49%
TCS Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price along with higher open interest in TCS indicates that it might experience positive price movement in the upcoming days, so traders may consider holding their long positions.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range
TCS Share Price Today Live: Tata Consultancy Services' stock experienced a low of ₹4480.3 and reached a high of ₹4551 today.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -43.12% lower than yesterday
TCS Share Price Today Live: By 12 PM, TCS's trading volume was 43.12% lower compared to the previous day, while the stock price was at ₹4518, down by 1.21%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume typically suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock price moved between 4536.0 and 4508.85 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies, buying near the hourly support of 4508.85 and selling near the hourly resistance of 4536.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4524.58
|Support 1
|4507.83
|Resistance 2
|4535.17
|Support 2
|4501.67
|Resistance 3
|4541.33
|Support 3
|4491.08
TCS Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|4505.51
|10 Days
|4385.69
|20 Days
|4337.52
|50 Days
|4140.12
|100 Days
|4005.95
|300 Days
|3895.20
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends
TCS Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4514.05, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹4464
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of TCS has surpassed the first resistance of ₹4494.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4525.58. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹4525.58 then there can be further positive price movement.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -47.38% lower than yesterday
TCS Share Price Live Updates: By 11 AM, the trading volume for TCS was 47.38% lower compared to the previous day, with the stock price at ₹4519, down by 1.23%. Volume traded, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
TCS IPO: Tata Consultancy Services turn ₹5,950 of allottees into ₹1.27 lakh in 20 years of share listing
TCS shares listed in the Indian stock market on 25th August 2004
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tcs-ipo-tata-consultancy-services-turn-rs-5-950-of-allottees-into-rs-1-27-lakh-in-20-years-of-share-listing-11724651382823.html
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 4557.12 and 4512.97 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 4512.97 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 4557.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4536.0
|Support 1
|4508.85
|Resistance 2
|4550.55
|Support 2
|4496.25
|Resistance 3
|4563.15
|Support 3
|4481.7
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS trading at ₹4519, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹4464
TCS Share Price Today Live: The current market price of TCS has surpassed the first resistance of ₹4494.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4525.58. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹4525.58 then there can be further positive price movement.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS's share price has increased by 1.22% today, trading at ₹4518.3, in line with its peers. Companies like Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are also experiencing gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.63% and 0.67%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|4518.3
|54.3
|1.22
|4564.75
|3297.72
|1634760.48
|Infosys
|1881.4
|19.05
|1.02
|1903.0
|1344.41
|778890.31
|HCL Technologies
|1678.1
|14.9
|0.9
|1696.5
|1139.4
|455380.14
|LTI Mindtree
|5727.0
|80.15
|1.42
|6442.65
|4518.35
|169612.76
|Tech Mahindra
|1620.0
|20.65
|1.29
|1634.25
|1089.0
|142975.72
TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4400.0, 2.63% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|19
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -57.81% lower than yesterday
TCS Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, TCS's trading volume is 57.81% lower than it was yesterday, with the stock price at ₹4522.75, down by 1.32%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator to analyze trends alongside price. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4464 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4529.95 & ₹4480.3 yesterday to end at ₹4519.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend