TCS Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4159.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹4156.80. The stock reached a high of ₹4217.30 and a low of ₹4158.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹15,121,800 crore, TCS continues to be a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹4585.90, while the low is ₹3593.30, with a trading volume of 38,839 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4535.0, 8.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|19
|19
|20
|21
|Hold
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1181 k & BSE volume was 38 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4217.3 & ₹4158.05 yesterday to end at ₹4180.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.