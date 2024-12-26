Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

TCS Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 4156.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4180.65 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4159.95 and closed slightly lower at 4156.80. The stock reached a high of 4217.30 and a low of 4158.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 15,121,800 crore, TCS continues to be a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at 4585.90, while the low is 3593.30, with a trading volume of 38,839 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4535.0, 8.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy19192021
    Hold11111010
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
26 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 1220 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2339 k

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1181 k & BSE volume was 38 k.

26 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4156.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4217.3 & 4158.05 yesterday to end at 4180.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.