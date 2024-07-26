Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 26 2024 09:31:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.15 1.71%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,087.65 -0.31%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 853.00 0.55%
  1. Nestle India share price
  2. 2,458.60 -0.88%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 513.60 1.34%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Gains in Positive Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Gains in Positive Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 4322.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4365.4 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 4296.95 and closed at 4306.2. The stock reached a high of 4343.95 and a low of 4276.5. The market capitalization was 1564063.05 cr, with a 52-week high of 4360.25 and a low of 3297.72. The BSE volume for TCS was 56996 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:30:02 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4365.4, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹4322.9

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of TCS has surpassed the first resistance of 4350.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4381.22. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 4381.22 then there can be further positive price movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:16:26 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Today Live: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.54% and is currently trading at 4346.45. Over the past year, TCS shares have surged by 28.16% to 4346.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.16%
3 Months4.22%
6 Months13.44%
YTD14.48%
1 Year28.16%
26 Jul 2024, 08:47:13 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14350.63Support 14281.83
Resistance 24381.22Support 24243.62
Resistance 34419.43Support 34213.03
26 Jul 2024, 08:30:36 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4400.0, 1.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3165.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6655
    Buy20201919
    Hold10101010
    Sell5577
    Strong Sell2222
26 Jul 2024, 08:16:06 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3571 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 56 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:03:37 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4306.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4343.95 & 4276.5 yesterday to end at 4322.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue