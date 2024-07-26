TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Gains in Positive Trading Session

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹4296.95 and closed at ₹4306.2. The stock reached a high of ₹4343.95 and a low of ₹4276.5. The market capitalization was ₹1564063.05 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹4360.25 and a low of ₹3297.72. The BSE volume for TCS was 56996 shares traded.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of TCS has surpassed the first resistance of ₹4350.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4381.22. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹4381.22 then there can be further positive price movement.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.54% and is currently trading at ₹4346.45. Over the past year, TCS shares have surged by 28.16% to ₹4346.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.16%
|3 Months
|4.22%
|6 Months
|13.44%
|YTD
|14.48%
|1 Year
|28.16%
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4350.63
|Support 1
|4281.83
|Resistance 2
|4381.22
|Support 2
|4243.62
|Resistance 3
|4419.43
|Support 3
|4213.03
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4400.0, 1.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|19
|19
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 56 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4343.95 & ₹4276.5 yesterday to end at ₹4322.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend