TCS Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3820 and closed at ₹3817.3. The stock reached a high of ₹3846.9 and a low of ₹3793.7. TCS's market capitalization was ₹1389019.98 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4254.45 and the 52-week low was ₹3157.82. The BSE volume for TCS was 52324 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3856.33
|Support 1
|3807.23
|Resistance 2
|3873.72
|Support 2
|3775.52
|Resistance 3
|3905.43
|Support 3
|3758.13
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4262.5, 11.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|16
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1338 k & BSE volume was 52 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3846.9 & ₹3793.7 yesterday to end at ₹3817.3. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend