TCS Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 26 Jun 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 3817.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3839.1 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at 3820 and closed at 3817.3. The stock reached a high of 3846.9 and a low of 3793.7. TCS's market capitalization was 1389019.98 crore. The 52-week high was 4254.45 and the 52-week low was 3157.82. The BSE volume for TCS was 52324 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13856.33Support 13807.23
Resistance 23873.72Support 23775.52
Resistance 33905.43Support 33758.13
26 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4262.5, 11.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191916
    Hold10101010
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell2223
26 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1391 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3063 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1338 k & BSE volume was 52 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3817.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3846.9 & 3793.7 yesterday to end at 3817.3. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

