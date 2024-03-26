TCS Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

TCS stock price went down today, 26 Mar 2024, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 3974.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3913.1 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3899 and closed at ₹3974.05 with a high of ₹3938.4 and a low of ₹3856. The market capitalization stood at ₹14,15,793.83 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹4254.45 and ₹3056.14 respectively. The BSE volume for TCS was 275,926 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Mar 2024, 08:00:15 AM IST
