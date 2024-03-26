TCS Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3899 and closed at ₹3974.05 with a high of ₹3938.4 and a low of ₹3856. The market capitalization stood at ₹14,15,793.83 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹4254.45 and ₹3056.14 respectively. The BSE volume for TCS was 275,926 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3974.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume was 275,926 shares with a closing price of ₹3,974.05.