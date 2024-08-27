TCS Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4480.3 and closed at ₹4464. The stock reached a high of ₹4551 and a low of ₹4480.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹1628555.46 crore. TCS's 52-week high and low are ₹4564.75 and ₹3297.72, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 155,945 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4542.17
|Support 1
|4475.02
|Resistance 2
|4580.73
|Support 2
|4446.43
|Resistance 3
|4609.32
|Support 3
|4407.87
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4400.0, 2.25% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|19
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1844 k & BSE volume was 155 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4551 & ₹4480.3 yesterday to end at ₹4501.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend