TCS Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 4180.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4168.6 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4176 and closed slightly higher at 4180.65. The stock reached a high of 4192.3 and a low of 4142.35. With a market capitalization of 15,121,800 crore, TCS continues to perform well, though it remains below its 52-week high of 4585.9 and above its low of 3593.3. The BSE volume for the day was 28,724 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14198.42Support 14141.62
Resistance 24227.58Support 24113.98
Resistance 34255.22Support 34084.82
27 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4535.0, 8.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy19192021
    Hold11111010
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
27 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 1237 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2321 k

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1208 k & BSE volume was 28 k.

27 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4180.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4192.3 & 4142.35 yesterday to end at 4168.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

