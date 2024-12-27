TCS Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4176 and closed slightly higher at ₹4180.65. The stock reached a high of ₹4192.3 and a low of ₹4142.35. With a market capitalization of ₹15,121,800 crore, TCS continues to perform well, though it remains below its 52-week high of ₹4585.9 and above its low of ₹3593.3. The BSE volume for the day was 28,724 shares.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4198.42
|Support 1
|4141.62
|Resistance 2
|4227.58
|Support 2
|4113.98
|Resistance 3
|4255.22
|Support 3
|4084.82
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4535.0, 8.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|19
|19
|20
|21
|Hold
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1208 k & BSE volume was 28 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4192.3 & ₹4142.35 yesterday to end at ₹4168.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.