Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

TCS Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 27 Jan 2025, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 4145.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4151.30 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4100 and closed at 4145.70, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 4177.70 and maintained a low of 4100 throughout the day. TCS's market capitalization stands at 15,023.57 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 4513.98 and a low of 3536.94, with a BSE volume of 40,081 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4548.0, 9.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3415.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5620.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8865
    Buy20201921
    Hold991111
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2222
27 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 1950 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2464 k

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1910 k & BSE volume was 40 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4145.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4177.70 & 4100 yesterday to end at 4151.30. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.