TCS Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4100 and closed at ₹4145.70, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹4177.70 and maintained a low of ₹4100 throughout the day. TCS's market capitalization stands at ₹15,023.57 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹4513.98 and a low of ₹3536.94, with a BSE volume of 40,081 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4548.0, 9.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3415.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5620.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|6
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|19
|21
|Hold
|9
|9
|11
|11
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1910 k & BSE volume was 40 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4177.70 & ₹4100 yesterday to end at ₹4151.30. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend