TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price drops as trading turns negative

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3840.35 and closed at ₹3839.1. The stock reached a high of ₹3865 and a low of ₹3840.35. The market capitalization was ₹1395152.64 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4254.45 and the 52-week low was ₹3157.82. The BSE volume for TCS was 81411 shares traded.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹3826.65, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹3856.05
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of TCS has broken the first support of ₹3844.95 & second support of ₹3830.0 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹3819.0. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹3819.0 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The TCS share price has decreased by 0.78% and is currently trading at ₹3826.00. Over the past year, TCS shares have increased by 21.15% to ₹3826.00. In comparison, the Nifty rose by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.42%
|3 Months
|-6.86%
|6 Months
|1.64%
|YTD
|2.12%
|1 Year
|21.15%
Gen AI takes centre stage at AGM of TCS and Infosys
At the AGM of Bengaluru-based Infosys Ltd, a third of the 21 retail shareholders present in the meeting sought clarity from company chairman Nandan Nilekani and chief executive officer Salil Parekh on GenAI's impact on the company.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3870.9
|Support 1
|3844.95
|Resistance 2
|3881.9
|Support 2
|3830.0
|Resistance 3
|3896.85
|Support 3
|3819.0
TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4262.5, 10.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|16
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1721 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2988 k
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1639 k & BSE volume was 81 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3839.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3865 & ₹3840.35 yesterday to end at ₹3839.1. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend