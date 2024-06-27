Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price drops as trading turns negative

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 27 Jun 2024, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 3856.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3826.65 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at 3840.35 and closed at 3839.1. The stock reached a high of 3865 and a low of 3840.35. The market capitalization was 1395152.64 crore. The 52-week high was 4254.45 and the 52-week low was 3157.82. The BSE volume for TCS was 81411 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹3826.65, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹3856.05

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of TCS has broken the first support of 3844.95 & second support of 3830.0 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 3819.0. If the stock price breaks the final support of 3819.0 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

27 Jun 2024, 09:20 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The TCS share price has decreased by 0.78% and is currently trading at 3826.00. Over the past year, TCS shares have increased by 21.15% to 3826.00. In comparison, the Nifty rose by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.42%
3 Months-6.86%
6 Months1.64%
YTD2.12%
1 Year21.15%
27 Jun 2024, 09:01 AM IST Gen AI takes centre stage at AGM of TCS and Infosys

At the AGM of Bengaluru-based Infosys Ltd, a third of the 21 retail shareholders present in the meeting sought clarity from company chairman Nandan Nilekani and chief executive officer Salil Parekh on GenAI's impact on the company.

27 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13870.9Support 13844.95
Resistance 23881.9Support 23830.0
Resistance 33896.85Support 33819.0
27 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4262.5, 10.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191916
    Hold10101010
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell2223
27 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1721 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2988 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1639 k & BSE volume was 81 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3839.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3865 & 3840.35 yesterday to end at 3839.1. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

