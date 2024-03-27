TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS closed today at ₹3850, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹3877.1

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3897.55, reached a high of ₹3946, and a low of ₹3872 before closing at ₹3913.10. The market capitalization was ₹1418650.81 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4254.45 and the 52-week low was ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 203863 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS share price update :TCS closed today at ₹3850, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹3877.1
Today, TCS stock closed at ₹3850, which is a decrease of 0.7% from the previous day's closing price of ₹3877.1. The net change in the stock price was -27.1.
TCS share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3850.0
|-27.1
|-0.7
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1408734.78
|Infosys
|1485.85
|-6.6
|-0.44
|1731.0
|1215.45
|614605.2
|HCL Technologies
|1547.4
|-15.8
|-1.01
|1696.5
|1016.45
|419912.54
|LTI Mindtree
|4926.55
|-47.8
|-0.96
|6442.65
|4130.3
|145730.66
|Tech Mahindra
|1258.95
|5.15
|0.41
|1416.0
|982.95
|110776.5
Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Consultancy Services stock had a low price of ₹3828.55 and a high price of ₹3896.95 on the current day.
TCS March futures opened at 3900.0 as against previous close of 3892.6
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3840.1 with a bid price of 3845.85 and an offer price of 3846.9. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 175 each. The open interest for TCS is at 9,287,075.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 3056.09 and a high price of 4254.75. The stock's price fluctuated between these two points over the past year, indicating volatility in the market.
TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3853, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹3877.1
The current price of TCS stock is ₹3853 with a percent change of -0.62% and a net change of -24.1.
Top active options for TCS
Top active call options for TCS at 27 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹1.0 (-80.58%) & ₹6.65 (-72.35%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 27 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹2.25 (+56.31%) & ₹34.05 (+11.09%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
TCS share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3863.4
|-13.7
|-0.35
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1413637.91
|Infosys
|1491.1
|-1.35
|-0.09
|1731.0
|1215.45
|616776.8
|HCL Technologies
|1568.1
|4.9
|0.31
|1696.5
|1016.45
|425529.82
|LTI Mindtree
|4916.0
|-58.35
|-1.17
|6442.65
|4130.3
|145418.58
|Tech Mahindra
|1251.0
|-2.8
|-0.22
|1416.0
|982.95
|110076.97
TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3867.3, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹3877.1
The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is ₹3867.3, with a net change of -9.8 and a percent change of -0.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a high of ₹3896.95 and a low of ₹3862.05 on the current trading day.
TCS March futures opened at 3900.0 as against previous close of 3892.6
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3865.55 with a bid price of 3871.05 and an offer price of 3872.4. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 350. The stock has an open interest of 8586200. TCS is showing strong trading activity and interest among investors.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3867.65, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹3877.1
The current stock price of TCS is ₹3867.65, with a net change of -9.45 and a percent change of -0.24. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Click here for TCS Key Metrics
TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
TCS share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|3995.98
|10 Days
|4086.58
|20 Days
|4079.71
|50 Days
|4009.54
|100 Days
|3788.41
|300 Days
|3587.06
Top active options for TCS
Top active call options for TCS at 27 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹1.25 (-75.73%) & ₹9.05 (-62.37%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 27 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of ₹3900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹35.35 (-15.33%) & ₹2.6 (-49.51%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Consultancy Services stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹3862.05 and a high of ₹3896.95 on the current day.
TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3869.35, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹3877.1
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3869.35, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -7.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
TCS Live Updates
TCS March futures opened at 3900.0 as against previous close of 3892.6
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3867.8 with a bid price of 3871.8 and an offer price of 3872.45. The stock has an offer quantity of 175 and a bid quantity of 175. The open interest for TCS stands at 8052975, indicating a strong investor interest in the stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
TCS share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3870.0
|-7.1
|-0.18
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1416052.88
|Infosys
|1494.1
|1.65
|0.11
|1731.0
|1215.45
|618017.72
|HCL Technologies
|1569.7
|6.5
|0.42
|1696.5
|1016.45
|425964.01
|LTI Mindtree
|4965.05
|-9.3
|-0.19
|6442.65
|4130.3
|146869.52
|Tech Mahindra
|1255.0
|1.2
|0.1
|1416.0
|982.95
|110428.94
TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3868.15, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹3877.1
As of the latest data, the stock price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is ₹3868.15, showing a percent decrease of 0.23% and a net change of -8.95.
Click here for TCS AGM
Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of ₹3867 and a high of ₹3896.95 on the current day.
Top active options for TCS
Top active call options for TCS at 27 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹1.3 (-74.76%) & ₹12.1 (-49.69%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 27 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of ₹3900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹31.4 (-2.45%) & ₹2.4 (-53.4%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
TCS share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|16
|16
|14
|13
|Hold
|10
|10
|12
|13
|Sell
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3884.45, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹3877.1
The current stock price of TCS is ₹3884.45, with a net change of 7.35 and a percent change of 0.19. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for TCS News
TCS share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3883.65
|6.55
|0.17
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1421047.49
|Infosys
|1496.45
|4.0
|0.27
|1731.0
|1215.45
|618989.77
|HCL Technologies
|1571.0
|7.8
|0.5
|1696.5
|1016.45
|426316.79
|LTI Mindtree
|4971.4
|-2.95
|-0.06
|6442.65
|4130.3
|147057.35
|Tech Mahindra
|1252.95
|-0.85
|-0.07
|1416.0
|982.95
|110248.56
Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Consultancy Services stock's price fluctuated between ₹3871 as the low and ₹3896.95 as the high on the current trading day.
TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3884.45, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹3877.1
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3884.45 with a percent change of 0.19% and a net change of 7.35 points. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active options for TCS
Top active call options for TCS at 27 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹2.0 (-61.17%) & ₹17.4 (-27.65%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 27 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of ₹3900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3880.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹26.4 (-13.87%) & ₹17.9 (-20.8%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
TCS share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3883.5
|6.4
|0.17
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1420992.6
|Infosys
|1496.65
|4.2
|0.28
|1731.0
|1215.45
|619072.5
|HCL Technologies
|1571.5
|8.3
|0.53
|1696.5
|1016.45
|426452.47
|LTI Mindtree
|4969.8
|-4.55
|-0.09
|6442.65
|4130.3
|147010.02
|Tech Mahindra
|1259.5
|5.7
|0.45
|1416.0
|982.95
|110824.9
TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3887.75, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹3877.1
TCS stock is currently priced at ₹3887.75, with a net change of 10.65 and a percent change of 0.27. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of ₹3871 and a high of ₹3896.95 on the current day.
TCS March futures opened at 3900.0 as against previous close of 3892.6
TCS, a leading IT services company, has a spot price of 3887.35. The bid price is 3891.55 and the offer price is 3892.6. The offer quantity stands at 350 shares, while the bid quantity is 175 shares. The open interest for TCS is at 7514500, indicating significant market activity and investor interest in the stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
TCS Live Updates
TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3887.05, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹3877.1
As of the most recent data, the TCS stock is priced at ₹3887.05, which represents a net change of 9.95 and a percent change of 0.26. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
TCS share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.62%
|3 Months
|1.03%
|6 Months
|8.64%
|YTD
|2.69%
|1 Year
|24.76%
TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3877.1, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹3913.1
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3877.1, with a percent change of -0.92 and a net change of -36. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3913.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, TCS on BSE had a volume of 203,863 shares with a closing price of ₹3913.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!