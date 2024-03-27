Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS closed today at 3850, down -0.7% from yesterday's 3877.1

24 min read . 27 Mar 2024
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 27 Mar 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 3877.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3850 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3897.55, reached a high of 3946, and a low of 3872 before closing at 3913.10. The market capitalization was 1418650.81 crore. The 52-week high was 4254.45 and the 52-week low was 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 203863 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 06:33 PM IST TCS share price update :TCS closed today at ₹3850, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹3877.1

Today, TCS stock closed at 3850, which is a decrease of 0.7% from the previous day's closing price of 3877.1. The net change in the stock price was -27.1.

27 Mar 2024, 06:16 PM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3850.0-27.1-0.74254.453056.141408734.78
Infosys1485.85-6.6-0.441731.01215.45614605.2
HCL Technologies1547.4-15.8-1.011696.51016.45419912.54
LTI Mindtree4926.55-47.8-0.966442.654130.3145730.66
Tech Mahindra1258.955.150.411416.0982.95110776.5
27 Mar 2024, 05:30 PM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock had a low price of 3828.55 and a high price of 3896.95 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 03:22 PM IST TCS March futures opened at 3900.0 as against previous close of 3892.6

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3840.1 with a bid price of 3845.85 and an offer price of 3846.9. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 175 each. The open interest for TCS is at 9,287,075.

27 Mar 2024, 03:18 PM IST Tata Consultancy Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 3056.09 and a high price of 4254.75. The stock's price fluctuated between these two points over the past year, indicating volatility in the market.

27 Mar 2024, 03:03 PM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3853, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹3877.1

The current price of TCS stock is 3853 with a percent change of -0.62% and a net change of -24.1.

27 Mar 2024, 02:40 PM IST Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 27 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of 4000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.0 (-80.58%) & 6.65 (-72.35%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 27 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of 3800.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.25 (+56.31%) & 34.05 (+11.09%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 02:32 PM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3863.4-13.7-0.354254.453056.141413637.91
Infosys1491.1-1.35-0.091731.01215.45616776.8
HCL Technologies1568.14.90.311696.51016.45425529.82
LTI Mindtree4916.0-58.35-1.176442.654130.3145418.58
Tech Mahindra1251.0-2.8-0.221416.0982.95110076.97
27 Mar 2024, 02:22 PM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3867.3, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹3877.1

The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is 3867.3, with a net change of -9.8 and a percent change of -0.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 02:11 PM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a high of 3896.95 and a low of 3862.05 on the current trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 02:03 PM IST TCS March futures opened at 3900.0 as against previous close of 3892.6

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3865.55 with a bid price of 3871.05 and an offer price of 3872.4. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 350. The stock has an open interest of 8586200. TCS is showing strong trading activity and interest among investors.

27 Mar 2024, 01:43 PM IST TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3867.65, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹3877.1

The current stock price of TCS is 3867.65, with a net change of -9.45 and a percent change of -0.24. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for TCS Key Metrics

27 Mar 2024, 01:40 PM IST TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

27 Mar 2024, 01:31 PM IST TCS share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3995.98
10 Days4086.58
20 Days4079.71
50 Days4009.54
100 Days3788.41
300 Days3587.06
27 Mar 2024, 01:21 PM IST Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 27 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of 4000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.25 (-75.73%) & 9.05 (-62.37%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 27 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of 3900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3800.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 35.35 (-15.33%) & 2.6 (-49.51%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 01:11 PM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock's price fluctuated between a low of 3862.05 and a high of 3896.95 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 01:02 PM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3869.35, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹3877.1

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3869.35, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -7.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 12:40 PM IST TCS March futures opened at 3900.0 as against previous close of 3892.6

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3867.8 with a bid price of 3871.8 and an offer price of 3872.45. The stock has an offer quantity of 175 and a bid quantity of 175. The open interest for TCS stands at 8052975, indicating a strong investor interest in the stock.

27 Mar 2024, 12:33 PM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3870.0-7.1-0.184254.453056.141416052.88
Infosys1494.11.650.111731.01215.45618017.72
HCL Technologies1569.76.50.421696.51016.45425964.01
LTI Mindtree4965.05-9.3-0.196442.654130.3146869.52
Tech Mahindra1255.01.20.11416.0982.95110428.94
27 Mar 2024, 12:24 PM IST TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3868.15, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹3877.1

As of the latest data, the stock price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is 3868.15, showing a percent decrease of 0.23% and a net change of -8.95.

Click here for TCS AGM

27 Mar 2024, 12:12 PM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of 3867 and a high of 3896.95 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 27 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of 4000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.3 (-74.76%) & 12.1 (-49.69%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 27 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of 3900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3800.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 31.4 (-2.45%) & 2.4 (-53.4%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 11:50 AM IST TCS share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy4444
Buy16161413
Hold10101213
Sell6675
Strong Sell3322
27 Mar 2024, 11:40 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3884.45, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹3877.1

The current stock price of TCS is 3884.45, with a net change of 7.35 and a percent change of 0.19. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for TCS News

27 Mar 2024, 11:31 AM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3883.656.550.174254.453056.141421047.49
Infosys1496.454.00.271731.01215.45618989.77
HCL Technologies1571.07.80.51696.51016.45426316.79
LTI Mindtree4971.4-2.95-0.066442.654130.3147057.35
Tech Mahindra1252.95-0.85-0.071416.0982.95110248.56
27 Mar 2024, 11:10 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock's price fluctuated between 3871 as the low and 3896.95 as the high on the current trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 11:03 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3884.45, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹3877.1

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3884.45 with a percent change of 0.19% and a net change of 7.35 points. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 27 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of 4000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.0 (-61.17%) & 17.4 (-27.65%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 27 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of 3900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3880.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 26.4 (-13.87%) & 17.9 (-20.8%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 10:32 AM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3883.56.40.174254.453056.141420992.6
Infosys1496.654.20.281731.01215.45619072.5
HCL Technologies1571.58.30.531696.51016.45426452.47
LTI Mindtree4969.8-4.55-0.096442.654130.3147010.02
Tech Mahindra1259.55.70.451416.0982.95110824.9
27 Mar 2024, 10:20 AM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3887.75, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹3877.1

TCS stock is currently priced at 3887.75, with a net change of 10.65 and a percent change of 0.27. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:13 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of 3871 and a high of 3896.95 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 10:00 AM IST TCS March futures opened at 3900.0 as against previous close of 3892.6

TCS, a leading IT services company, has a spot price of 3887.35. The bid price is 3891.55 and the offer price is 3892.6. The offer quantity stands at 350 shares, while the bid quantity is 175 shares. The open interest for TCS is at 7514500, indicating significant market activity and investor interest in the stock.

27 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3887.05, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹3877.1

As of the most recent data, the TCS stock is priced at 3887.05, which represents a net change of 9.95 and a percent change of 0.26. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.62%
3 Months1.03%
6 Months8.64%
YTD2.69%
1 Year24.76%
27 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3877.1, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹3913.1

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3877.1, with a percent change of -0.92 and a net change of -36. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3913.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCS on BSE had a volume of 203,863 shares with a closing price of 3913.1.

