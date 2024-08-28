TCS Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) opened and closed at ₹4501.15. The stock reached a high of ₹4511.15 and a low of ₹4485.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹1626058.98 crore. TCS has a 52-week high of ₹4564.75 and a 52-week low of ₹3297.72. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 64,237 shares.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 930 k & BSE volume was 64 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4511.15 & ₹4485.65 yesterday to end at ₹4494.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend