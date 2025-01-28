TCS Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4105.45 and closed at ₹4151.30, indicating a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹4155 and a low of ₹4041.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹14,70,807 crore, TCS remains a significant player in the market. Its 52-week high stands at ₹4513.98, while the low is at ₹3536.94, showcasing notable volatility. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 29,653 shares.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4133.28
|Support 1
|4017.98
|Resistance 2
|4202.47
|Support 2
|3971.87
|Resistance 3
|4248.58
|Support 3
|3902.68
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4548.0, 11.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3415.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5620.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|6
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|19
|21
|Hold
|9
|9
|11
|11
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1551 k & BSE volume was 31 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4155 & ₹4041.55 yesterday to end at ₹4068.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.