TCS Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3825 and closed at ₹3856.05. The stock reached a high of ₹3940 and a low of ₹3819.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹1423174.73 crore with a 52-week high of ₹4254.45 and a 52-week low of ₹3157.82. The BSE volume for TCS was 200853 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4262.5, 8.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|16
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 200 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3940 & ₹3819.1 yesterday to end at ₹3856.05. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.