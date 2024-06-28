Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 28 Jun 2024, by 2.01 %. The stock closed at 3856.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3933.5 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3825 and closed at 3856.05. The stock reached a high of 3940 and a low of 3819.1. The market capitalization stood at 1423174.73 crore with a 52-week high of 4254.45 and a 52-week low of 3157.82. The BSE volume for TCS was 200853 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4262.5, 8.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191916
    Hold10101010
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell2223
28 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3159 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 200 k.

28 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3856.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3940 & 3819.1 yesterday to end at 3856.05. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

