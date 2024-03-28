TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS closed today at 3883.55, up 1.2% from yesterday's 3837.5

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3896.95 and closed at ₹3877.1. The high for the day was ₹3896.95 and the low was ₹3828.55. The market capitalization was ₹1392963.69 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4254.45 and the 52-week low was ₹3056.14. The BSE volume was 70343 shares traded.
Today, TCS stock closed at ₹3883.55, which is a 1.2% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹3837.5. The net change in the stock price was ₹46.05. Overall, TCS stock showed a positive trend and ended the day with a higher value.
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3883.55
|46.05
|1.2
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1421010.89
|Infosys
|1498.8
|14.7
|0.99
|1731.0
|1215.45
|619961.82
|HCL Technologies
|1543.3
|-3.95
|-0.26
|1696.5
|1016.45
|418799.93
|LTI Mindtree
|4936.15
|7.4
|0.15
|6442.65
|4130.3
|146014.63
|Tech Mahindra
|1250.4
|-3.25
|-0.26
|1416.0
|982.95
|110024.18
Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of ₹3840.5 and a high of ₹3914.65 on the current trading day.
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3886.1. The bid price is 3882.5 with a bid quantity of 350, while the offer price is 3884.9 with an offer quantity of 175. The open interest stands at 6221775. TCS continues to show strong interest from traders at the current levels.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 3056.09 and a 52-week high price of 4254.75. This data reflects the range of prices at which the stock has traded over the past year.
The current price of TCS stock is ₹3890.35 with a net change of 52.85 and a percentage change of 1.38. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active call options for TCS at 28 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.15 (-81.25%) & ₹69.55 (+14.77%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 28 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹44.55 (-36.99%) & ₹0.55 (-91.47%) respectively.
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3906.25
|68.75
|1.79
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1429316.94
|Infosys
|1505.1
|21.0
|1.41
|1731.0
|1215.45
|622567.75
|HCL Technologies
|1558.0
|10.75
|0.69
|1696.5
|1016.45
|422789.02
|LTI Mindtree
|4944.65
|15.9
|0.32
|6442.65
|4130.3
|146266.07
|Tech Mahindra
|1259.55
|5.9
|0.47
|1416.0
|982.95
|110829.3
The current price of TCS stock is ₹3901.55 with a percent change of 1.67 and a net change of 64.05. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with an increase of 1.67% or ₹64.05.
Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of ₹3840.5 and a high of ₹3906.65 on the current day.
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3892.45 with a bid price of 3892.15 and an offer price of 3893.35. The offer quantity is 350 shares while the bid quantity is also 350 shares. The stock has an open interest of 5704825.
TCS stock is currently priced at ₹3895, with a 1.5% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 57.5.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|5 Days
|3942.45
|10 Days
|4062.14
|20 Days
|4070.97
|50 Days
|4012.70
|100 Days
|3793.66
|300 Days
|3590.01
Top active call options for TCS at 28 Mar 13:23 were at strike price of ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.35 (-56.25%) & ₹9.25 (+164.29%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 28 Mar 13:23 were at strike price of ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹1.0 (-84.5%) & ₹46.0 (-34.94%) respectively.
The current price of TCS stock is ₹3902.2 with a percent change of 1.69 and a net change of 64.7. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, reflecting an increase in value.
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3897.9 with a bid price of 3894.7 and an offer price of 3895.65. The stock has an offer quantity of 175 and a bid quantity of 175. TCS has an open interest of 5,184,900 contracts, indicating strong investor interest in the stock.
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3894.85
|57.35
|1.49
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1425145.62
|Infosys
|1504.95
|20.85
|1.4
|1731.0
|1215.45
|622505.7
|HCL Technologies
|1540.95
|-6.3
|-0.41
|1696.5
|1016.45
|418162.22
|LTI Mindtree
|4942.5
|13.75
|0.28
|6442.65
|4130.3
|146202.47
|Tech Mahindra
|1257.1
|3.45
|0.28
|1416.0
|982.95
|110613.72
TCS stock is currently priced at ₹3897, with a percent change of 1.55% and a net change of 59.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market.
Tata Consultancy Services stock's price fluctuated between ₹3840.5 (low) and ₹3902.55 (high) on the current day.
Top active call options for TCS at 28 Mar 12:03 were at strike price of ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.45 (-43.75%) & ₹7.2 (+105.71%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 28 Mar 12:03 were at strike price of ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.8 (-87.6%) & ₹51.8 (-26.73%) respectively.
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|16
|16
|14
|13
|Hold
|10
|10
|12
|13
|Sell
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
The current price of TCS stock is ₹3895.65, with a net change of 58.15 and a percent change of 1.52. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, showing potential growth and strength in the market.
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3895.45
|57.95
|1.51
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1425365.17
|Infosys
|1507.0
|22.9
|1.54
|1731.0
|1215.45
|623353.66
|HCL Technologies
|1539.6
|-7.65
|-0.49
|1696.5
|1016.45
|417795.88
|LTI Mindtree
|4934.7
|5.95
|0.12
|6442.65
|4130.3
|145971.74
|Tech Mahindra
|1259.1
|5.45
|0.43
|1416.0
|982.95
|110789.7
TCS, a leading IT services company, has a spot price of 3892.8. The bid price stands at 3891.0 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 3891.25 with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has an open interest of 4942875, reflecting strong market demand and investor interest in TCS.
Tata Consultancy Services stock's high for the day was ₹3898.9 and the low was ₹3840.5.
TCS stock is currently priced at ₹3893.3, which represents a 1.45% increase. The net change is 55.8 points.
Top active call options for TCS at 28 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.15 (-81.25%) & ₹1.8 (-48.57%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 28 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹63.45 (-10.25%) & ₹0.95 (-85.27%) respectively.
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3859.1
|21.6
|0.56
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1412064.51
|Infosys
|1502.0
|17.9
|1.21
|1731.0
|1215.45
|621285.47
|HCL Technologies
|1532.0
|-15.25
|-0.99
|1696.5
|1016.45
|415733.49
|LTI Mindtree
|4914.4
|-14.35
|-0.29
|6442.65
|4130.3
|145371.25
|Tech Mahindra
|1249.0
|-4.65
|-0.37
|1416.0
|982.95
|109900.99
The current price of TCS stock is ₹3862.5, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Tata Consultancy Services stock's high for the day was ₹3871.25 and the low was ₹3840.5.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is currently trading at a spot price of 3861.55 with a bid price of 3859.25 and an offer price of 3859.75. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 175. The stock has an open interest of 4699100. TCS continues to be a key player in the IT industry with strong trading activity.
The current stock price of TCS is ₹3850, with a net change of 12.5 and a percent change of 0.33. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|1 Week
|-3.43%
|3 Months
|-0.08%
|6 Months
|7.51%
|YTD
|1.72%
|1 Year
|23.84%
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3850, with a percent change of -0.7% and a net change of -27.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, with a negative trend in the recent trading period.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume was 70343 shares and the closing price was ₹3877.1.
