Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS closed today at 3883.55, up 1.2% from yesterday's 3837.5

26 min read . 28 Mar 2024 Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 28 Mar 2024, by 1.2 %. The stock closed at 3837.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3883.55 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 3896.95 and closed at 3877.1. The high for the day was 3896.95 and the low was 3828.55. The market capitalization was 1392963.69 crore. The 52-week high was 4254.45 and the 52-week low was 3056.14. The BSE volume was 70343 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:32 PM IST TCS share price update :TCS closed today at ₹3883.55, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹3837.5

Today, TCS stock closed at 3883.55, which is a 1.2% increase from yesterday's closing price of 3837.5. The net change in the stock price was 46.05. Overall, TCS stock showed a positive trend and ended the day with a higher value.

28 Mar 2024, 06:15 PM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3883.5546.051.24254.453056.141421010.89
Infosys1498.814.70.991731.01215.45619961.82
HCL Technologies1543.3-3.95-0.261696.51016.45418799.93
LTI Mindtree4936.157.40.156442.654130.3146014.63
Tech Mahindra1250.4-3.25-0.261416.0982.95110024.18
28 Mar 2024, 05:32 PM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of 3840.5 and a high of 3914.65 on the current trading day.

28 Mar 2024, 03:20 PM IST TCS March futures opened at 3849.95 as against previous close of 3845.05

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3886.1. The bid price is 3882.5 with a bid quantity of 350, while the offer price is 3884.9 with an offer quantity of 175. The open interest stands at 6221775. TCS continues to show strong interest from traders at the current levels.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 03:19 PM IST Tata Consultancy Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 3056.09 and a 52-week high price of 4254.75. This data reflects the range of prices at which the stock has traded over the past year.

28 Mar 2024, 03:02 PM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3890.35, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹3837.5

The current price of TCS stock is 3890.35 with a net change of 52.85 and a percentage change of 1.38. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 02:41 PM IST Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 28 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of 4000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 4000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.15 (-81.25%) & 69.55 (+14.77%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 28 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of 3800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 3800.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 44.55 (-36.99%) & 0.55 (-91.47%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 02:31 PM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3906.2568.751.794254.453056.141429316.94
Infosys1505.121.01.411731.01215.45622567.75
HCL Technologies1558.010.750.691696.51016.45422789.02
LTI Mindtree4944.6515.90.326442.654130.3146266.07
Tech Mahindra1259.555.90.471416.0982.95110829.3
28 Mar 2024, 02:22 PM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3901.55, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹3837.5

The current price of TCS stock is 3901.55 with a percent change of 1.67 and a net change of 64.05. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with an increase of 1.67% or 64.05.

28 Mar 2024, 02:12 PM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of 3840.5 and a high of 3906.65 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 02:03 PM IST TCS March futures opened at 3849.95 as against previous close of 3845.05

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3892.45 with a bid price of 3892.15 and an offer price of 3893.35. The offer quantity is 350 shares while the bid quantity is also 350 shares. The stock has an open interest of 5704825.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 01:44 PM IST TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3895, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹3837.5

TCS stock is currently priced at 3895, with a 1.5% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 57.5.

Click here for TCS Key Metrics

28 Mar 2024, 01:40 PM IST TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

28 Mar 2024, 01:30 PM IST TCS share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3942.45
10 Days4062.14
20 Days4070.97
50 Days4012.70
100 Days3793.66
300 Days3590.01
28 Mar 2024, 01:23 PM IST Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 28 Mar 13:23 were at strike price of 4000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.35 (-56.25%) & 9.25 (+164.29%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 28 Mar 13:23 were at strike price of 3800.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 1.0 (-84.5%) & 46.0 (-34.94%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 01:02 PM IST TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3902.2, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹3837.5

The current price of TCS stock is 3902.2 with a percent change of 1.69 and a net change of 64.7. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, reflecting an increase in value.

Click here for TCS Board Meetings

28 Mar 2024, 12:52 PM IST TCS Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 12:41 PM IST TCS March futures opened at 3849.95 as against previous close of 3845.05

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3897.9 with a bid price of 3894.7 and an offer price of 3895.65. The stock has an offer quantity of 175 and a bid quantity of 175. TCS has an open interest of 5,184,900 contracts, indicating strong investor interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 12:31 PM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3894.8557.351.494254.453056.141425145.62
Infosys1504.9520.851.41731.01215.45622505.7
HCL Technologies1540.95-6.3-0.411696.51016.45418162.22
LTI Mindtree4942.513.750.286442.654130.3146202.47
Tech Mahindra1257.13.450.281416.0982.95110613.72
28 Mar 2024, 12:23 PM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3897, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹3837.5

TCS stock is currently priced at 3897, with a percent change of 1.55% and a net change of 59.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market.

28 Mar 2024, 12:12 PM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock's price fluctuated between 3840.5 (low) and 3902.55 (high) on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 12:03 PM IST Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 28 Mar 12:03 were at strike price of 4000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.45 (-43.75%) & 7.2 (+105.71%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 28 Mar 12:03 were at strike price of 3800.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.8 (-87.6%) & 51.8 (-26.73%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 11:50 AM IST TCS share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy4444
Buy16161413
Hold10101213
Sell6675
Strong Sell3322
28 Mar 2024, 11:41 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3895.65, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹3837.5

The current price of TCS stock is 3895.65, with a net change of 58.15 and a percent change of 1.52. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, showing potential growth and strength in the market.

28 Mar 2024, 11:32 AM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3895.4557.951.514254.453056.141425365.17
Infosys1507.022.91.541731.01215.45623353.66
HCL Technologies1539.6-7.65-0.491696.51016.45417795.88
LTI Mindtree4934.75.950.126442.654130.3145971.74
Tech Mahindra1259.15.450.431416.0982.95110789.7
28 Mar 2024, 11:21 AM IST TCS March futures opened at 3849.95 as against previous close of 3845.05

TCS, a leading IT services company, has a spot price of 3892.8. The bid price stands at 3891.0 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 3891.25 with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has an open interest of 4942875, reflecting strong market demand and investor interest in TCS.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 11:10 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock's high for the day was 3898.9 and the low was 3840.5.

28 Mar 2024, 11:00 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3893.3, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹3837.5

TCS stock is currently priced at 3893.3, which represents a 1.45% increase. The net change is 55.8 points.

28 Mar 2024, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 28 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of 4000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.15 (-81.25%) & 1.8 (-48.57%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 28 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of 3800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 3800.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 63.45 (-10.25%) & 0.95 (-85.27%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 10:30 AM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3859.121.60.564254.453056.141412064.51
Infosys1502.017.91.211731.01215.45621285.47
HCL Technologies1532.0-15.25-0.991696.51016.45415733.49
LTI Mindtree4914.4-14.35-0.296442.654130.3145371.25
Tech Mahindra1249.0-4.65-0.371416.0982.95109900.99
28 Mar 2024, 10:21 AM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3862.5, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹3837.5

The current price of TCS stock is 3862.5, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:12 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock's high for the day was 3871.25 and the low was 3840.5.

28 Mar 2024, 10:03 AM IST TCS March futures opened at 3849.95 as against previous close of 3845.05

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is currently trading at a spot price of 3861.55 with a bid price of 3859.25 and an offer price of 3859.75. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 175. The stock has an open interest of 4699100. TCS continues to be a key player in the IT industry with strong trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST TCS Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3850, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹3837.5

The current stock price of TCS is 3850, with a net change of 12.5 and a percent change of 0.33. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.43%
3 Months-0.08%
6 Months7.51%
YTD1.72%
1 Year23.84%
28 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3850, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹3877.1

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3850, with a percent change of -0.7% and a net change of -27.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, with a negative trend in the recent trading period.

28 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3877.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume was 70343 shares and the closing price was 3877.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!