TCS Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 28 May 2024, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 3850.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3846.55 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3852.65 and closed at 3850.75. The stock reached a high of 3907 and a low of 3840. TCS has a market capitalization of 1391715.45 crore, with a 52-week high of 4254.45 and a 52-week low of 3141.65. The BSE saw a trading volume of 99435 shares for TCS on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Today Live: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.97% and is currently trading at 3883.95. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 16.10%, reaching 3883.95. In contrast, the Nifty index grew by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.11%
3 Months-7.17%
6 Months11.8%
YTD1.88%
1 Year16.1%
28 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13888.95Support 13821.95
Resistance 23932.15Support 23798.15
Resistance 33955.95Support 33754.95
28 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 11.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191915
    Hold10101011
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell2222
28 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1940 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1822 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1841 k & BSE volume was 99 k.

28 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3850.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3907 & 3840 yesterday to end at 3850.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

