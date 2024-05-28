TCS Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3852.65 and closed at ₹3850.75. The stock reached a high of ₹3907 and a low of ₹3840. TCS has a market capitalization of ₹1391715.45 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4254.45 and a 52-week low of ₹3141.65. The BSE saw a trading volume of 99435 shares for TCS on that day.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.97% and is currently trading at ₹3883.95. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 16.10%, reaching ₹3883.95. In contrast, the Nifty index grew by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.11%
|3 Months
|-7.17%
|6 Months
|11.8%
|YTD
|1.88%
|1 Year
|16.1%
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3888.95
|Support 1
|3821.95
|Resistance 2
|3932.15
|Support 2
|3798.15
|Resistance 3
|3955.95
|Support 3
|3754.95
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 11.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|15
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1841 k & BSE volume was 99 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3907 & ₹3840 yesterday to end at ₹3850.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.