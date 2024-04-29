TCS Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3859.65, reached a high of ₹3875.85, and a low of ₹3801.25 before closing at ₹3851.85. The market capitalization of TCS was ₹1383918.48 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4254.45 and a 52-week low of ₹3112.18. The BSE volume for TCS was 114191 shares.
The trading volume yesterday was 55.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1317 k & BSE volume was 38 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹3875.85 & ₹3801.25 yesterday to end at ₹3851.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
