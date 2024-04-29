Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 29 Apr 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 3851.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3825 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3859.65, reached a high of 3875.85, and a low of 3801.25 before closing at 3851.85. The market capitalization of TCS was 1383918.48 crore, with a 52-week high of 4254.45 and a 52-week low of 3112.18. The BSE volume for TCS was 114191 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST TCS share price Today : TCS volume yesterday was 1355 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3036 k

The trading volume yesterday was 55.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1317 k & BSE volume was 38 k.

29 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3851.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 3875.85 & 3801.25 yesterday to end at 3851.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

