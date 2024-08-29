TCS Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4500 and closed slightly lower at ₹4494.25. The stock reached a high of ₹4563.15 and a low of ₹4457.85. TCS's market capitalization stood at ₹1631269.03 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹4564.75 and a low of ₹3297.72. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 72,249 shares for TCS.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4559.03
|Support 1
|4453.83
|Resistance 2
|4613.37
|Support 2
|4402.97
|Resistance 3
|4664.23
|Support 3
|4348.63
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4400.0, 2.41% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|19
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 930 k & BSE volume was 64 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4563.15 & ₹4457.85 yesterday to end at ₹4508.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend