TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) opened at ₹4065.10 and closed slightly higher at ₹4066.20. The stock reached a high of ₹4101.95 and dipped to a low of ₹4029.55. TCS has a market capitalization of ₹14,618.16 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4513.98 and a low of ₹3536.94. The BSE recorded a volume of 73,576 shares for the day.
TCS Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.86%; Futures open interest increased by 0.37%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in TCS suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
TCS Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4089.50, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹4036.45
TCS Live Updates: The current market price of TCS has surpassed the first resistance of ₹4082.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4129.12. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹4129.12 then there can be further positive price movement.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.61%, currently trading at ₹4061.05. Over the past year, TCS shares have appreciated by 7.99%, reaching ₹4061.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.11%
|3 Months
|6.65%
|6 Months
|-5.97%
|YTD
|0.24%
|1 Year
|7.99%
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4082.53
|Support 1
|4008.83
|Resistance 2
|4129.12
|Support 2
|3981.72
|Resistance 3
|4156.23
|Support 3
|3935.13
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4548.0, 12.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3415.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5620.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|6
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|19
|21
|Hold
|9
|9
|11
|11
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2512 k
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 74 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4066.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4101.95 & ₹4029.55 yesterday to end at ₹4044.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend