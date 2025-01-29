Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 4036.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4089.50 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) opened at 4065.10 and closed slightly higher at 4066.20. The stock reached a high of 4101.95 and dipped to a low of 4029.55. TCS has a market capitalization of 14,618.16 crore, with a 52-week high of 4513.98 and a low of 3536.94. The BSE recorded a volume of 73,576 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:41 AM IST TCS Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.86%; Futures open interest increased by 0.37%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in TCS suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

29 Jan 2025, 09:38 AM IST TCS Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4089.50, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹4036.45

TCS Live Updates: The current market price of TCS has surpassed the first resistance of 4082.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4129.12. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 4129.12 then there can be further positive price movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.61%, currently trading at 4061.05. Over the past year, TCS shares have appreciated by 7.99%, reaching 4061.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.11%
3 Months6.65%
6 Months-5.97%
YTD0.24%
1 Year7.99%
29 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14082.53Support 14008.83
Resistance 24129.12Support 23981.72
Resistance 34156.23Support 33935.13
29 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4548.0, 12.46% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3415.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5620.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8865
    Buy20201921
    Hold991111
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2222
29 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2512 k

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 74 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4066.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4101.95 & 4029.55 yesterday to end at 4044.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

