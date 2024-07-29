TCS Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹4331.05 and closed at ₹4322.9. The high for the day was ₹4421.5 and the low was ₹4331.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹1587598.71 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹4421.5 and the low was at ₹3297.72. The BSE volume for the day was 406430 shares.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4400.0, 0.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|19
|19
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 406 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4421.5 & ₹4331.05 yesterday to end at ₹4387.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend