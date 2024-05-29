TCS Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading for TCS, the open price was ₹3883.95, the close price was ₹3846.55, the high was ₹3883.95, and the low was ₹3831.55. The market capitalization was ₹1389345.61 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹4254.45 and a 52-week low of ₹3141.65. The BSE volume for the day was 27095 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3860.77
|Support 1
|3825.77
|Resistance 2
|3882.88
|Support 2
|3812.88
|Resistance 3
|3895.77
|Support 3
|3790.77
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 11.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|15
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1841 k & BSE volume was 99 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3883.95 & ₹3831.55 yesterday to end at ₹3846.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.