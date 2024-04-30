TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS closed today at 3822.6, down -1.24% from yesterday's 3870.6

TCS Share Price Today : TCS's stock opened at ₹3825.6 and closed at ₹3812.85 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹3877.7, while the low was ₹3820. The market capitalization of TCS was ₹1,400,416.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹4254.45, and the 52-week low was ₹3112.18. The BSE volume for the day was 22,303 shares traded.
TCS has a 5.98% MF holding & 12.70% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.92% in december to 5.98% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.46% in december to 12.70% in march quarter.
TCS has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 50.75% in the most recent fiscal year and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 46.37% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 51.94% and 52.22% respectively.
TCS has shown an EPS growth of 13.23% and a revenue growth of 13.63% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 2408930.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue from the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 6.33% and a profit growth of 8.47% in the upcoming quarter.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 12.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|16
|12
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|14
|Sell
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|2
Today, the share price of TCS has dropped by 1.24% to reach ₹3822.6, following the downward trend of its peers like Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3822.6
|-48.0
|-1.24
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1383050.14
|Infosys
|1421.1
|-13.9
|-0.97
|1731.0
|1239.0
|588328.39
|HCL Technologies
|1367.55
|-19.55
|-1.41
|1696.5
|1048.0
|371107.27
|LTI Mindtree
|4706.45
|-41.65
|-0.88
|6442.65
|4418.0
|139387.81
|Tech Mahindra
|1261.95
|-26.85
|-2.08
|1416.0
|1021.5
|111375.44
Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a high of ₹3880 and a low of ₹3810 on the current day.
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for TCS indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
TCS share price closed the day at ₹3822.6 - a 1.24% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 3860.9 , 3905.35 , 3928.95. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 3792.85 , 3769.25 , 3724.8.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The volume of TCS traded until 3 PM today is 103.18% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹3822.6, up by -1.24%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest a further decline in prices.
The current market price of TCS has broken the first support of ₹3834.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹3797.62. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹3797.62 then there can be further negative price movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|3851.99
|10 Days
|3910.43
|20 Days
|3915.87
|50 Days
|4023.70
|100 Days
|3881.67
|300 Days
|3657.85
The trading volume of TCS until 2 PM is 43.98% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹3852, up by -0.48%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
TCS reached a high of 3863.4 and a low of 3852.7 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 3855.1 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 3849.2 and 3843.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3861.77
|Support 1
|3851.07
|Resistance 2
|3867.93
|Support 2
|3846.53
|Resistance 3
|3872.47
|Support 3
|3840.37
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 11.54% higher than current market price.
TCS share price is at ₹3854.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3834.63 and ₹3893.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3834.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3893.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of TCS until 1 PM is 43.40% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹3853.35, up by -0.45%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 3872.1 and 3852.95 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 3852.95 and selling near the hourly resistance of 3872.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3866.75
|Support 1
|3855.1
|Resistance 2
|3872.5
|Support 2
|3849.2
|Resistance 3
|3878.4
|Support 3
|3843.45
A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for TCS, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Consultancy Services stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹3843.55 and a high of ₹3880 on the current day.
The trading volume of TCS until 12 AM has increased by 40.65% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹3857.3, a decrease of -0.34%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 3866.35 and 3841.65 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 3841.65 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3866.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3872.1
|Support 1
|3852.95
|Resistance 2
|3879.2
|Support 2
|3840.9
|Resistance 3
|3891.25
|Support 3
|3833.8
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
TCS share price is at ₹3860.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3834.63 and ₹3893.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3834.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3893.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of TCS traded until 11 AM is 18.73% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹3848.85, showing an increase of -0.56%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
TCS reached a high of 3868.25 and a low of 3843.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 3856.27 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 3848.18 and 3836.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3866.35
|Support 1
|3841.65
|Resistance 2
|3879.65
|Support 2
|3830.25
|Resistance 3
|3891.05
|Support 3
|3816.95
TCS share price is at ₹3848.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3834.63 and ₹3893.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3834.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3893.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, TCS's stock price has dropped by -0.42% to reach ₹3854.4, mirroring the downward trend of its industry counterparts. Other companies like Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are also experiencing declines. In addition, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.41% and 0.36% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3854.4
|-16.2
|-0.42
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1394555.65
|Infosys
|1429.85
|-5.15
|-0.36
|1731.0
|1239.0
|591950.84
|HCL Technologies
|1375.2
|-11.9
|-0.86
|1696.5
|1048.0
|373183.22
|LTI Mindtree
|4739.0
|-9.1
|-0.19
|6442.65
|4418.0
|140351.82
|Tech Mahindra
|1265.8
|-23.0
|-1.78
|1416.0
|1021.5
|111715.22
The trading volume of TCS until 10 AM is 8.32% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹3863, up by -0.2%. Both volume and price are important indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
TCS touched a high of 3880.0 & a low of 3860.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3876.22
|Support 1
|3856.27
|Resistance 2
|3888.08
|Support 2
|3848.18
|Resistance 3
|3896.17
|Support 3
|3836.32
Today, the share price of TCS decreased by -0.09% to reach ₹3867.15, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. Infosys and Tech Mahindra are declining, whereas HCL Technologies and LTI Mindtree are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also performing with a decrease of 0.23% and an increase of 0.32%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3867.15
|-3.45
|-0.09
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1399168.72
|Infosys
|1434.45
|-0.55
|-0.04
|1731.0
|1239.0
|593855.22
|HCL Technologies
|1390.0
|2.9
|0.21
|1696.5
|1048.0
|377199.45
|LTI Mindtree
|4772.0
|23.9
|0.5
|6442.65
|4418.0
|141329.16
|Tech Mahindra
|1283.35
|-5.45
|-0.42
|1416.0
|1021.5
|113264.13
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for TCS indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
TCS share price is at ₹3874.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3834.63 and ₹3893.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3834.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3893.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of TCS has decreased by -0.12% and is currently trading at ₹3866.05. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 20.78% to reach ₹3866.05. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 24.77% to 22679.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.14%
|3 Months
|-1.9%
|6 Months
|15.08%
|YTD
|2.5%
|1 Year
|20.78%
The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3893.23
|Support 1
|3834.63
|Resistance 2
|3914.82
|Support 2
|3797.62
|Resistance 3
|3951.83
|Support 3
|3776.03
The trading volume yesterday was 59.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1110 k & BSE volume was 22 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹3877.7 & ₹3820 yesterday to end at ₹3812.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
