TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS closed today at 3822.6, down -1.24% from yesterday's 3870.6

43 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 3870.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3822.6 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : TCS's stock opened at 3825.6 and closed at 3812.85 on the last day. The high for the day was 3877.7, while the low was 3820. The market capitalization of TCS was 1,400,416.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4254.45, and the 52-week low was 3112.18. The BSE volume for the day was 22,303 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:04 PM IST TCS share price NSE Live : Shareholding information

TCS has a 5.98% MF holding & 12.70% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.92% in december to 5.98% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.46% in december to 12.70% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:32 PM IST TCS share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency

TCS has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 50.75% in the most recent fiscal year and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 46.37% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 51.94% and 52.22% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:06 PM IST TCS share price Live : Financial performance

TCS has shown an EPS growth of 13.23% and a revenue growth of 13.63% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 2408930.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue from the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 6.33% and a profit growth of 8.47% in the upcoming quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:35 PM IST TCS share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 12.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5544
    Buy19191612
    Hold10101014
    Sell7767
    Strong Sell2232
30 Apr 2024, 06:00 PM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of TCS has dropped by 1.24% to reach 3822.6, following the downward trend of its peers like Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3822.6-48.0-1.244254.453141.651383050.14
Infosys1421.1-13.9-0.971731.01239.0588328.39
HCL Technologies1367.55-19.55-1.411696.51048.0371107.27
LTI Mindtree4706.45-41.65-0.886442.654418.0139387.81
Tech Mahindra1261.95-26.85-2.081416.01021.5111375.44
30 Apr 2024, 05:32 PM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a high of 3880 and a low of 3810 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 04:34 PM IST TCS share price Live : Futures trading lower by -1.11%; Futures open interest increased by 3.85%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for TCS indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

30 Apr 2024, 03:50 PM IST TCS share price update :TCS closed today at ₹3822.6, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹3870.6

TCS share price closed the day at 3822.6 - a 1.24% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 3860.9 , 3905.35 , 3928.95. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 3792.85 , 3769.25 , 3724.8.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:50 PM IST TCS share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 103.18% higher than yesterday

The volume of TCS traded until 3 PM today is 103.18% higher than yesterday, with the price at 3822.6, up by -1.24%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 03:33 PM IST TCS Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:10 PM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3825.3, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹3870.6

The current market price of TCS has broken the first support of 3834.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 3797.62. If the stock price breaks the second support of 3797.62 then there can be further negative price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:59 PM IST TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 02:57 PM IST TCS share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3851.99
10 Days3910.43
20 Days3915.87
50 Days4023.70
100 Days3881.67
300 Days3657.85
30 Apr 2024, 02:49 PM IST TCS share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 43.98% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of TCS until 2 PM is 43.98% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 3852, up by -0.48%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 02:35 PM IST TCS share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS reached a high of 3863.4 and a low of 3852.7 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 3855.1 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 3849.2 and 3843.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13861.77Support 13851.07
Resistance 23867.93Support 23846.53
Resistance 33872.47Support 33840.37
30 Apr 2024, 02:00 PM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3854.8, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹3870.6

TCS share price is at 3854.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3834.63 and 3893.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3834.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3893.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:50 PM IST TCS share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 43.40% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of TCS until 1 PM is 43.40% higher than yesterday, with the price at 3853.35, up by -0.45%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:33 PM IST TCS share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 3872.1 and 3852.95 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 3852.95 and selling near the hourly resistance of 3872.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13866.75Support 13855.1
Resistance 23872.5Support 23849.2
Resistance 33878.4Support 33843.45
30 Apr 2024, 01:11 PM IST TCS share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.34%; Futures open interest increased by 1.46%

A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for TCS, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

30 Apr 2024, 01:05 PM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock's price fluctuated between a low of 3843.55 and a high of 3880 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:51 PM IST TCS share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 40.65% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of TCS until 12 AM has increased by 40.65% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 3857.3, a decrease of -0.34%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:36 PM IST TCS share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 3866.35 and 3841.65 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 3841.65 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3866.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13872.1Support 13852.95
Resistance 23879.2Support 23840.9
Resistance 33891.25Support 33833.8
30 Apr 2024, 12:21 PM IST TCS share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3851.99
10 Days3910.43
20 Days3915.87
50 Days4023.70
100 Days3881.67
300 Days3657.85
30 Apr 2024, 12:20 PM IST TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 12:15 PM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3860.15, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹3870.6

TCS share price is at 3860.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3834.63 and 3893.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3834.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3893.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:50 AM IST TCS share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 18.73% higher than yesterday

The volume of TCS traded until 11 AM is 18.73% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 3848.85, showing an increase of -0.56%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:36 AM IST TCS share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS reached a high of 3868.25 and a low of 3843.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 3856.27 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 3848.18 and 3836.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13866.35Support 13841.65
Resistance 23879.65Support 23830.25
Resistance 33891.05Support 33816.95
30 Apr 2024, 11:22 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3848.2, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹3870.6

TCS share price is at 3848.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3834.63 and 3893.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3834.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3893.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:13 AM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

Today, TCS's stock price has dropped by -0.42% to reach 3854.4, mirroring the downward trend of its industry counterparts. Other companies like Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are also experiencing declines. In addition, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.41% and 0.36% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3854.4-16.2-0.424254.453141.651394555.65
Infosys1429.85-5.15-0.361731.01239.0591950.84
HCL Technologies1375.2-11.9-0.861696.51048.0373183.22
LTI Mindtree4739.0-9.1-0.196442.654418.0140351.82
Tech Mahindra1265.8-23.0-1.781416.01021.5111715.22
30 Apr 2024, 10:49 AM IST TCS share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 8.32% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of TCS until 10 AM is 8.32% higher than yesterday, with the price at 3863, up by -0.2%. Both volume and price are important indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:37 AM IST TCS share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS touched a high of 3880.0 & a low of 3860.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13876.22Support 13856.27
Resistance 23888.08Support 23848.18
Resistance 33896.17Support 33836.32
30 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST TCS Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of TCS decreased by -0.09% to reach 3867.15, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. Infosys and Tech Mahindra are declining, whereas HCL Technologies and LTI Mindtree are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also performing with a decrease of 0.23% and an increase of 0.32%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3867.15-3.45-0.094254.453141.651399168.72
Infosys1434.45-0.55-0.041731.01239.0593855.22
HCL Technologies1390.02.90.211696.51048.0377199.45
LTI Mindtree4772.023.90.56442.654418.0141329.16
Tech Mahindra1283.35-5.45-0.421416.01021.5113264.13
30 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST TCS share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.25%; Futures open interest increased by 0.14%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for TCS indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

30 Apr 2024, 09:35 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3874.5, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹3870.6

TCS share price is at 3874.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3834.63 and 3893.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3834.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3893.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:22 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of TCS has decreased by -0.12% and is currently trading at 3866.05. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 20.78% to reach 3866.05. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 24.77% to 22679.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.14%
3 Months-1.9%
6 Months15.08%
YTD2.5%
1 Year20.78%
30 Apr 2024, 08:45 AM IST TCS share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13893.23Support 13834.63
Resistance 23914.82Support 23797.62
Resistance 33951.83Support 33776.03
30 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST TCS share price Today : TCS volume yesterday was 1132 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2765 k

The trading volume yesterday was 59.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1110 k & BSE volume was 22 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3812.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 3877.7 & 3820 yesterday to end at 3812.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

