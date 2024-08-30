TCS Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4450 and closed at ₹4506.75. The stock reached a high of ₹4555 and a low of ₹4450 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 1631956.47 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹4564.75 and ₹3297.72, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 50,690 shares.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The TCS share price has decreased by 0.34%, currently trading at ₹4495.10. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 33.67%, reaching ₹4495.10. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 30.03%, reaching 25151.95 over the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.22%
|3 Months
|8.63%
|6 Months
|10.18%
|YTD
|19.49%
|1 Year
|33.67%
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4559.03
|Support 1
|4453.83
|Resistance 2
|4613.37
|Support 2
|4402.97
|Resistance 3
|4664.23
|Support 3
|4348.63
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4400.0, 2.45% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|19
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 930 k & BSE volume was 64 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4555 & ₹4450 yesterday to end at ₹4510.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend