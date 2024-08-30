Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 4506.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4510.55 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4450 and closed at 4506.75. The stock reached a high of 4555 and a low of 4450 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 1631956.47 crore. The 52-week high and low were 4564.75 and 3297.72, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 50,690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Today Live: The TCS share price has decreased by 0.34%, currently trading at 4495.10. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 33.67%, reaching 4495.10. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 30.03%, reaching 25151.95 over the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.22%
3 Months8.63%
6 Months10.18%
YTD19.49%
1 Year33.67%
30 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14559.03Support 14453.83
Resistance 24613.37Support 24402.97
Resistance 34664.23Support 34348.63
30 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4400.0, 2.45% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3165.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5740.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy20202019
    Hold10101010
    Sell5557
    Strong Sell2222
30 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 994 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2139 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 930 k & BSE volume was 64 k.

30 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4506.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4555 & 4450 yesterday to end at 4510.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

