TCS Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4162 and closed at ₹4168.6, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹4180.5 and a low of ₹4149 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹1,508,417 crore, TCS continues to demonstrate stability in its performance. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹4585.9, while the low is ₹3593.3, with a trading volume of 46,264 shares on BSE.
TCS Live Updates: Price Analysis
TCS Live Updates: The share price of TCS has decreased by 0.09% and is currently trading at ₹4164.05. Over the past year, TCS shares have increased by 10.11%, reaching ₹4164.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 9.58%, reaching 23813.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.51%
|3 Months
|5.1%
|6 Months
|6.68%
|YTD
|10.3%
|1 Year
|10.11%
Building right organizational strategy a big challenge in AI adoption: TCS CTO
GenAI, despite its hype, is yet to create a major revenue impact for tech exporters. Accenture has recorded $500 million in GenAI revenue in the latest quarter, while TCS disclosed 600 active GenAI projects in its September-quarter earnings press conference.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4179.88
|Support 1
|4146.18
|Resistance 2
|4197.27
|Support 2
|4129.87
|Resistance 3
|4213.58
|Support 3
|4112.48
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4535.0, 9.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|19
|19
|20
|21
|Hold
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 904 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2236 k
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 858 k & BSE volume was 46 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4168.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4180.5 & ₹4149 yesterday to end at ₹4152. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.