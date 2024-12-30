Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 30 Dec 2024, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 4168.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4152 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4162 and closed at 4168.6, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 4180.5 and a low of 4149 during the session. With a market capitalization of 1,508,417 crore, TCS continues to demonstrate stability in its performance. The stock's 52-week high stands at 4585.9, while the low is 3593.3, with a trading volume of 46,264 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:20 AM IST TCS Live Updates: Price Analysis

TCS Live Updates: The share price of TCS has decreased by 0.09% and is currently trading at 4164.05. Over the past year, TCS shares have increased by 10.11%, reaching 4164.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 9.58%, reaching 23813.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.51%
3 Months5.1%
6 Months6.68%
YTD10.3%
1 Year10.11%
30 Dec 2024, 09:01 AM IST Building right organizational strategy a big challenge in AI adoption: TCS CTO

GenAI, despite its hype, is yet to create a major revenue impact for tech exporters. Accenture has recorded $500 million in GenAI revenue in the latest quarter, while TCS disclosed 600 active GenAI projects in its September-quarter earnings press conference.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/building-right-organizational-strategy-a-big-challenge-in-ai-adoption-tcs-cto-11735451823497.html

30 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14179.88Support 14146.18
Resistance 24197.27Support 24129.87
Resistance 34213.58Support 34112.48
30 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4535.0, 9.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy19192021
    Hold11111010
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
30 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 904 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2236 k

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 858 k & BSE volume was 46 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4168.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4180.5 & 4149 yesterday to end at 4152. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

