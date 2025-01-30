TCS Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4057.25 and closed at ₹4036.45, experiencing a high of ₹4106 and a low of ₹4055. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹1,483,344 crore. Over the past year, TCS reached a peak of ₹4513.98 and a low of ₹3536.94. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 39,893 shares for the day, indicating active market participation.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4548.0, 10.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3415.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5620.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|6
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|19
|21
|Hold
|9
|9
|10
|11
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1217 k & BSE volume was 39 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4106 & ₹4055 yesterday to end at ₹4097.80. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.