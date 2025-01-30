Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 4036.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4097.80 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4057.25 and closed at 4036.45, experiencing a high of 4106 and a low of 4055. The company's market capitalization stands at 1,483,344 crore. Over the past year, TCS reached a peak of 4513.98 and a low of 3536.94. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 39,893 shares for the day, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4548.0, 10.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3415.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5620.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8865
    Buy20201921
    Hold991011
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2222
30 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 1256 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2535 k

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1217 k & BSE volume was 39 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4036.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4106 & 4055 yesterday to end at 4097.80. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

