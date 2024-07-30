Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 30 Jul 2024, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 4387.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4380.2 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at 4421.85 and closed at 4387.95. The stock reached a high of 4431.25 and a low of 4370.8. The market capitalization was 1,584,794.69 crore. The 52-week high was 4421.5 and the low was 3297.72. The BSE volume for TCS was 65,907 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jul 2024, 09:02 AM IST TCS expects greater use of predictive intelligence in aviation to cut emissions, improve efficiency

The company said there is increased interest among airlines for emission-lowering alternative solutions that will aid in the timely estimation of engine repair needs and engine shop visits.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/tcs-expects-greater-use-of-predictive-intelligence-in-aviation-to-cut-emissions-improve-efficiency-11722255031663.html

30 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14418.1Support 14358.1
Resistance 24454.55Support 24334.55
Resistance 34478.1Support 34298.1
30 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4400.0, 0.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3165.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6655
    Buy20201919
    Hold10101010
    Sell5577
    Strong Sell2222
30 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1812 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3471 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1746 k & BSE volume was 65 k.

30 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4387.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4431.25 & 4370.8 yesterday to end at 4380.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

