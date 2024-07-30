TCS Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹4421.85 and closed at ₹4387.95. The stock reached a high of ₹4431.25 and a low of ₹4370.8. The market capitalization was ₹1,584,794.69 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4421.5 and the low was ₹3297.72. The BSE volume for TCS was 65,907 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The company said there is increased interest among airlines for emission-lowering alternative solutions that will aid in the timely estimation of engine repair needs and engine shop visits.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/tcs-expects-greater-use-of-predictive-intelligence-in-aviation-to-cut-emissions-improve-efficiency-11722255031663.html
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4418.1
|Support 1
|4358.1
|Resistance 2
|4454.55
|Support 2
|4334.55
|Resistance 3
|4478.1
|Support 3
|4298.1
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4400.0, 0.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|19
|19
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1746 k & BSE volume was 65 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4431.25 & ₹4370.8 yesterday to end at ₹4380.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend