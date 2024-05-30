Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 30 May 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 3840 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3805.45 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3842, closed at 3840, with a high of 3844.25 and a low of 3800.55. The market capitalization stood at 1376845.11 crore. The 52-week high was 4254.45 and the 52-week low was 3141.65. The BSE volume for TCS was 93331 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13833.87Support 13784.97
Resistance 23865.83Support 23768.03
Resistance 33882.77Support 33736.07
30 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 13.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191915
    Hold10101011
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell2222
30 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1661 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1825 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1568 k & BSE volume was 93 k.

30 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3840 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3844.25 & 3800.55 yesterday to end at 3840. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

